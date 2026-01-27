Adam Rickitt and his wife Katy have announced that their dog Tallulah has sadly died, less than a month after they said goodbye to pooch Daphne.

The couple said it was the “day we’ve been dreading” as they made the “horrific decision” to “send her over the rainbow bridge”.

Katy posted a video montage in tribute to Tallulah, alongside an incredibly moving caption.

She said: “Today we said goodbye to our beautiful baby Tallulah, making the horrific decision to send her over the rainbow bridge.”

Adam and Katy Rickitt share loss of second dog

Reflecting on their loss earlier this month, she added: “I thought Daphne’s sudden death was hard but having to make this choice is long term a blessing, short term a curse.”

Katy then shared more details on what had happened to Tallulah. “T had a brain tumour and slowly that and the drugs she was on for it were chipping away at her. And although I’d have kept her preserved for a million years, she was in a lot of discomfort and a slope to being in real agony.

“I’ve spoken to many of you about soul animals recently, she was mine. That doesn’t mean I loved her more than the others… they are our babies… but somehow she slipped over a line. It’s like we imprinted on each other and gradually we shared and preempted the same emotions, knowing each other inside out.

“T would bring me her duck or pheasant toy each morning. She’d stare at me like I was god’s gift while I did my make-up, and we called her kisses the kisses of doom, delivered with such ferocity you had to protect your teeth!

“If I had a suitcase she’d lie under my tyres to stop me going… if I had an early night and sat on Adam’s lap for a kiss she’d get so jealous she’d comically stare at the wall pretending not to care. If we could we’d have literally inhaled each other. And I’d have taken her everywhere in life… if she didn’t spiral pee with excitement so much!”

Adam and Katy Rickitt have shared they have lost a second dog, Tallulah (Credit: YouTube)

‘Treating every day like it’s her last’

Katy continued: “One of my worst memories that turned into the best… Three years ago we nearly lost her to pneumonia and after a full moon and a lot of love from you lot she suddenly turned a corner… but we thought it would be a few days before she came home.

“I’d been sent to Edinburgh with work when Adam rang me to say she was coming home! I nearly broke my back running to the train station with all my stuff, Adam called and said: ‘Don’t expect too much she’s really out of it.’

“We pulled up at the same time and T shot out of the car and into my arms like a lightening bolt. That’s the video on here of her on her back. Since then I’ve treated every day like it might be her last .. always hoping that no such thing existed.

“Goodnight my beautiful baby: fly high, sleep peacefully and love ferociously until we see you again.”

