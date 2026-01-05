Singer and actor Adam Rickitt was supported by fans after he and his wife, Katy, announced the death of their beloved dog.

The I Breathe Again hitmaker, who rose to fame as Nick Tilsley on the British soap opera Coronation Street in 1997, shared the heartbreaking news via social media.

Adam shared his dog Daphne has died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam Rickitt announces the death of dog Daphne

In an Instagram post shared 16 hours ago (January 4), Adam and Katy collaborated on a joint upload.

The video featured photos and clips of the married couple with their dogs over the years. Towards the end, the clip showcased Adam scattering the ashes of their dog Daphne in Tatton Park.

Over the top played Alex Warren’s emotional hit Eternity.

In their caption, they wrote: “Today we scattered our baby Daphne in our special place, Tatton Park. She now shares the same tree as Rufus, where she forms the bottom and he the branches.”

“This is the scene of our happiest dog walks as a family, where she attacked the gate and @adamrickitt feet!

The clouds formed a D as we left, and we’d like to think she’s finally Princess Daphne in the kingdom of wobble bouncing through blancmange clouds!”

The pair concluded: “We’ll always love you, our true baby. Rest peacefully and happy with big brother Rufus. Until we see you again xx.”

‘So glad that she is in such a special place’

Following the touching tribute, Adam and Katy’s followers rushed to offer their support.

“Sending all my love,” one user wrote.

“Sending so much love. Nothing worse than losing our fur babies,” another person shared.

“Oh bless you, sending the biggest hugs to you all. She’ll be frolicking in the snowy drifts today,” a third remarked.

“So sorry for your loss,” a fourth said, adding the heartbroken emoji.

