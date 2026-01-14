Abbey Clancy placed on a drip as emergency doctor called to hotel following freak injury

Abbey Clancy has revealed she suffered a freak injury which left her on a drip while on holiday, as an emergency doctor had to be rushed to her hotel.

The model is no stranger to cosmetics or daring outfits. But it seems something as simple as getting your acrylic nails done can lead to quite a lot of pain. And that’s exactly what happened to Abbey Clancy when she suffered a freak incident after her acrylic nail snapped.

However, it actually turned out to be quite serious, and her husband Peter Crouch even had to cancel seeing some of his friends to make sure she was okay.

Abbey Clancy reveals freak injury

The 40 year old spent New Year with her husband and their children – a few months after welcoming a new puppy – when a freak accident led to Abbey ending up in hospital.

Speaking on their podcast The Therapy Crouch, Abbey and Peter spoke about the horrific injury. Abbey explained her acrylic nail bent back and snapped off her entire nail, when she was giving someone a hug.

As a result, the wound started bleeding heavily, and she had nerve pains throughout her shoulder, arm and neck.

Abbey said: “I had a serious injury. I ended up in hospital because I broke my nail. It sounds insane. And I was so embarrassed going to hospital.”

On what happened, she revealed: “My whole nail came off. It was pouring with blood. Then it stopped and this nerve throbbed.

“The doctor came to the room at 3am. He put me on a drip for painkillers. When we were calling down to hotel reception, I was like ‘Can we have paracetamol?’. But they could only give ibuprofen. So we had to wait for the doctor – that was about two hours.

“Then the doctor came and said ‘I’m going to put you on a drip’ and that was another two hours.”

Abbey was then brought to hospital

The next morning, Abbey’s friend picked her up from the hotel and took her to the hospital. But as Abbey has a “phobia” of hospitals, she was relieved when she had a “phenomenal” doctor helping her.

She told the listeners: “They injected all of my hand. They had to numb it. That relief. I had been up from 11pm to 7am crying with my hand under hot water, cold water, arm up, arm down.

“It sounds pathetic. It sounds so ridiculous.”

That’s when Peter revealed that he had to cancel playing golf with his friends. And when he told them it was because Abbey was in hospital, they were all shocked and concerned. But then, when he revealed it was because of a broken nail, many thought he was “joking”.

Abbey added that even the doctor didn’t think painkillers would stop her pain. So, ultimately in the end, they “removed” her whole nail.

