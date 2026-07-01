Nicole Scherzinger’s recent bikini snap lit up Instagram as the singer celebrated her 48th birthday with a sun-soaked beach post.

The Pussycat Dolls star shared the update on Monday. She posed in a turquoise two-piece and a beach hat.

In one photo, Nicole pouted for the camera. Waves rolled in behind her as she marked the occasion by the sea.

Other snaps showed her smiling from ear to ear. She looked relaxed, playful and right at home on the beach.

She captioned the post: “Last day at this age and she was feeling cute at sunset, back home and at her fave beach.”

Why the Nicole Scherzinger bikini post had fans talking

Fans rushed to the comments within moments. Many could not get enough of the birthday look.

One follower wrote: “This face card and body tea, whoa.” Another added: “The most beautiful.”

A third gushed: “Amazingly perfect!!!!,” while a fourth posted: “Happy Birthday DIVA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

The Nicole Scherzinger bikini update did not stop at photos. She also shared a short beach video with a playful twist.

In the clip, Nicole crouched on the sand and wrote “47.” The waves swept it away.

She then wrote “48” and smiled out at the ocean. Nicole captioned that moment: “47 going on 48.”

Nicole stunned on the beach (Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

In the clip shared to TikTok, fans were amazed again.

One penned: “You look 28!”

“48 going on 28,” gushed another.

A third added: “She’s perfect.”

All eyes were on Nicole Scherzinger as she celebrated her birthday

Nicole kept it light and fun in the video. She wrote one number, watched the sea take it, then wrote the next.

In another clip Nicole could be seen adorned in flowers as she mouthed: “Today is my birthday,” before biting into what looked to be a sweet treat.

She penned in the caption: “So grateful for another year, and savoring every moment. Custard cakes and poi mochi really helping me find my breath.”

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