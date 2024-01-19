Inside 22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford’s transformation since she found fame – from different looks to weight loss vow

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has had somewhat of a transformation over the years since she found fame.

The TV star, who has 22 children with her husband Noel, shot to fame in 2012 as she and Noel became the parents of Britain’s largest family.

In 2021, they landed their Channel 5 series – 22 Kids and Counting. But how has Sue changed over the years? Let’s take a look.

Sue when she appeared on 15 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 4)

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford transformation

Back in 2012, Sue and Noel appeared in the Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting. In the first series, Sue – then 36 – sported purpled hair styled in a bob.

Meanwhile, in 2015, Sue and Noel appeared on ITV’s This Morning with their growing family as they introduced baby number 17.

Sue still had her dark hair at the time, and sported a full fringe during the appearance. Her hair was much longer too.

Noel and Sue, pictured here in 2015, have 22 kids (Credit: ITV)

The family appeared on This Morning again in 2018 after welcoming their 20th child!

Again, Sue was still rocking her dark brunette hair. However, this time, she had ditched the full fringe.

Sue sported dark brown hair in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Sue has sported many different hair looks over the years. Most recently, she has gone to the light side. During an appearance on Loose Women this week, Sue and Noel spoke about their new series of 22 Kids and Counting.

They also spoke about their new house – reportedly worth £850k.

During the appearance, Sue sported a light brunette hair colour with blonde highlights. She also looked glam in a white blazer for the show.

Sue appeared on Loose Women this week and now sports a light brown hair shade (Credit: ITV)

Sue Radford on her weight loss

Meanwhile, last year, Sue opened up about her weight with her Instagram followers. She explained that she had stopped breastfeeding their youngest child and wanted to lose a stone.

Sue asked her followers what their New Year resolutions were. One person said theirs was to lose a stone.

Sue replied: “Lots of you saying this, I’m also aiming to lose a stone. That’s why I’m going to swim and walk more.”

The year before, Sue opened up about her body after having 22 children. Speaking to The Sun in 2022, Sue said: “No more babies, breastfeeding and sleepless nights. It is great to be getting my body back.

“When I was pregnant with Heidie, I knew she was going to be the last.

“I didn’t want to be pregnant again and so I think that is probably why I have carried on breastfeeding her for quite a long time. I wanted to savour it.”

