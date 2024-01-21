ITV confirms the future of Vera after lead actress Brenda Blethyn cast doubt on filming another series

Series 13 of Vera has come to an end after three episodes that saw the return of original sidekick David Leon as Joe Ashworth – but will there be a series 14?

In the final episode of the current run, Brenda Blethyn’s beloved character DCI Stanhope investigated the death of a chip shop owner who was found dead in his own freezer.

The episode – named the rather distasteful Salt and Vinegar – saw Vera uncover secrets, lies and some unforgivable behaviour from the victim, who on the surface seemed to be a successful entrepreneur and dedicated family man…

However, it soon became apparent that he had left behind debts, broken promises and ruined lives and interfered where he shouldn’t have…

The series closed with the killer uncovered, and Vera once again able to return to her garden knowing another murderer had been caught. But will there be a Vera series 14? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a Vera series 14?

After much speculation, ITV has finally confirmed that Vera hasn’t hung up her iconic hat just yet. And the news is bound to be bittersweet for her fans.

At the end of episode three on Sunday night (January 21, 2024), the broadcaster teased that Vera would be back. Brenda Blethyn‘s character will return in two new feature-length episodes.

ITV also confirmed that the episodes will be filmed in the spring of this year. So, arguably that’s good news and bad news. Although the series IS coming back, it won’t be a full series.

Each season of Vera has historically been at least three episodes long. When the show first began in 2011, each series consisted of four feature-length episodes. Series 11, in 2023, was actually a rare treat – six episodes. But that was as a result of a three-year gap due to Covid. Series 12 followed with five episodes.

And the most recent series, series 13, has only been three feature-length episodes, making it the shortest series of Vera ever. Naturally, some fans have been left wondering if Vera is thinking of hanging her boots up in the near future.

Is Vera retiring?

In a recent interview, actor David Leon admitted that his mentor Vera might not have long left in the police force. Speaking about Joe and Vera’s relationship, the 43-year-old told RadioTimes.com: “It’s not just that Joe’s evolved and grown, Vera has also.

“I think they find themselves in very different stages of life. His kids are pretty much grown up at this point. And she’s perhaps coming to the end of her time in the police force, and there’s a natural sense of there being a rebalancing.”

The prospect of Brenda Blethyn leaving the show as Vera is inconceivable. After all, the series IS her. However, there will come a point where the actress – and the character – may retire.

After all, actress Brenda is 77 and has dropped several hints that she sometimes finds filming the show quite gruelling.

Is Brenda Blethyn leaving Vera?

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn recently threw doubt on the future of the ITV detective drama. In an interview in 2023, Brenda spoke about whether the show will return for future series. In a press interview ahead of the latest series, Brenda admitted that filming the series takes it out of her.

She said: “Everyone needs a huge amount of stamina to get through long days of filming with often a lot of travel to and from set. They can be 16-hour days by the time you also add on costume, make up and so on.”

Asked about the future of Vera, she said: “Every time we finish a series I say I’m not going to be doing any more. But then I change my mind. Usually it means six months away from home in Kent for me and, in 2022, it was the best part of 10 months.”

She went on to say that she misses her dog Jack, who can’t be with her in the North East for all of that time. Brenda added: “So when we finish filming, I always say, ‘I really don’t think I can do this anymore’.”

Luckily, the actress says she usually changes her mind after “a rest” when she “gets her appetite back again”. Brenda also revealed that she feels she’d be “letting people down” if she stepped away from the role.

She finished by saying: “Never say never. Things happen, circumstances change. Enthusiasm and opinions change. So watch this space.”

Will series 14 be the last of Vera?

ITV has only confirmed two more episodes of Vera. Which may leave some fans feeling a bit nervous… And with good reason.

Appearing on This Morning in December 2023, Brenda seemed to make it quite clear the series was coming to an end.

Talking about a possible new series, she told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “At the moment there’s nothing planned. But that’s not to say they’re not talking about it. There might be a winding up. I don’t know.

“Ann Cleeves is also writing her 11th Vera book. So, there’s also that to consider. But a whole series? I think not. We’ll see.”

Vera series 1 to 13 is currently available to watch on ITVX.

