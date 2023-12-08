Why did Kenny Doughty leave Vera? Actor explains ‘personal and professional reasons’ for moving on

Vera fans should brace themselves for an emotional rollercoaster this Christmas, as fan favourite DS Aiden Healy departs the show – but why did Kenny Doughty decide to leave Vera?

The actor, 48, joined the cast of the popular ITV detective drama in 2015, and has spent eight years playing the role of Vera’s sidekick.

However, earlier this year, ITV revealed that Kenny had quit the show, and would be replaced by David Leon. He’ll return as Joe Ashworth in series 13.

So why did Kenny Doughty leave Vera? Here’s everything you need to know…

Actor Kenny Doughty to leave in Vera Christmas special The Rising Tie

The Christmas special of Vera is the first ever festive episode of the detective drama, and it will be monumental for another reason, too – the departure of Kenny Doughty.

The episode, entitled The Rising Tide, marks the end of Kenny’s stint playing DS Aiden Healy in the show. Although we won’t reveal how and why the character is written out, actor Kenny has explained the reasons behind his decision to leave the show.

He says: “I made the decision [to leave] before we started filming series 12. That was initially going to be the four films screened at the start of 2023. But then, halfway through filming, they said, ‘Can we do a Christmas special as well?’ So it was a long goodbye. With The Rising Tide being my last episode filmed in November and December 2022.”

Why did Kenny Doughty leave Vera?

Actor Kenny, who is also known for his roles in Funland, Stella and Corrie, admits that there are several reasons he decided to quit the ITV series.

He told ED!: “There were lots of personal and professional reasons why I wanted to move on. I have loved doing Vera 100 per cent. It has been a life-changing job for so many reasons. Including working with Brenda Blethyn and in the North East. I feel like an honorary Geordie. There is also a real family connection to the crew who I’m still in touch with.”

He added: “It has been nine years since I filmed my first episode in 2014, which was screened in 2015. I just wanted to leave while I was still happy with everything. It was a really difficult decision to leave. Because I loved doing that job and I loved working with everybody on the Vera team. But a little part of me, for whatever reason, the little inner self, said to me, ‘You should probably call it a day while you’re still enjoying it’. To step away and seek new acting challenges.”

Talking about his co-star and friend Brenda Blethyn, he continued: “Brenda loves playing Vera and she never lets the standards drop. She has got a ridiculously high work ethic. And to do that day in, day out is phenomenal. I’m 48 and I thought the filming schedule was tough, including being away from home. But Brenda just gets on with it. I take away nothing but good memories.”

Kenny also pointed out that his first Vera film was series five, episode 1, called Changing Tides. The Christmas special is called The Rising Tide. He explained that “it feels appropriate to come in on one tide and go out on another”.

The Yorkshire-born TV star made 35 episodes in total with Brenda.

Two characters leave during the Vera Christmas special

And it’s not just actor Kenny Doughty who is leaving the long-running series in the Christmas special.

Ibinabo Jack, who joined the cast in 2018 as DC Jac Williams, will be leaving the show due to theatre commitments. The actress will also bow out in The Rising Tide episode.

Brenda Blethyn said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work alongside Kenny and Ibinabo. They’ve both been terrific members of the Vera team, and I’ll miss them. I’m absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.”

The Rising Tide, based on Ann Cleeves‘ 11th Vera novel, will air over the festive period. The rest of series 13 will follow.

How have fans reacted to the news of his departure?

Fans of Vera have expressed their sadness at the departure of Kenny Doughty.

One wrote on Twitter, now known as X: “Gutted that it’s been confirmed @kennydoughty has decided to leave #Vera. Going to miss DS Aiden Healy. All the best with what comes next Kenny, tremendous actor.”

Another said: “Met Police scandal is bad, but losing a super cop DS Aiden from #Vera I cannot handle. You’re a great actor @kennydoughty and who the hell will put Vera’s protective shoes on now @BrendaBlethyn?”

A third added: “Now that I’m rewatching old episodes of #Vera, tell me, who do you think is the best sidekick? Mine is Aiden FYI. Joe was always a bit of a wet blanket, and always complaining!”

What is Kenny Doughty in next?

According to IMDB, actor Kenny Doughty doesn’t yet have any new projects incoming. However, we’re confident it won’t be long before he’s back on our screens.

Of course, we don’t blame him for wanting to spend some time off-screen with his new wife Ashley Jensen. Kenny married the Shetland actress earlier in 2023, after several years together.

Congrats!

The Vera Christmas special, The Rising Tide, will air over the festive period on ITV1.

