ITV to air Vera Christmas special as Brenda Blethyn returns in feature-length episode

ITV has confirmed that Vera is coming back this festive season with a mammoth feature-length special. But, as the cast return for Vera’s latest outing, a tragic death awaits.

The news comes as ITV announces its Christmas line-up. In addition to Britain’s Got Talent, Deal or No Deal and Britain Get Singing, the broadcaster will also air a festive episode of its popular crime drama, Vera.

However, crime takes no time off over Christmas, and a murderer is set to strike over the festive period. Will Vera and her colleagues live to see Christmas? Who will die as the killer strikes again?

Vera will return for Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Brenda’s back in the Vera Christmas special

ITV has announced that the popular detective series will return with a feature-length episode based on Ann Cleeves’ 11th best-selling novel, titled The Rising Tide.

This story will see DCI Vera Stanhope thrust into a treacherous investigation in which she must untangle a web of deceit before another tragedy unfolds.

Set during the run-up to Christmas, Vera investigates the apparent suicide of a man named Rick Kelasall, at her boss’s insistence. Vera quickly deduces that there is more to Rick’s death than initially suspected – and that he was murdered.

With reason to believe that one of Rick’s closest friends was responsible, Vera attempts to uncover the culprit. But how far will the killers go to cover their tracks?

Could Vera and her team also be in danger?

The gang are getting back together (Credit: ITV)

The Rising Tide cast revealed

With Brenda Blethyn reprising her role as Vera, Kenny Doughty will also return, playing sidekick DS Healey. Jon Morrison will play DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jac Williams, and Sarah Kameela Impey as Dr Bennett.

Guest actors for this episode include Clare Holman, Jake Ashton-Nelson, Adrian Mills, Suzette Llewellyn, Brian Bovell, Orlessa Altass, Phil Cornwell, Adrian Rawlins, Kate Isitt, Felicity Dean, Natasha Patel, Sara Powell, Cora Kirk, Martin Turner, Eric Richard, Phillippa Wilson, Liz Crowther, Sam Halpenny and Peter Peverley.

