Why is this happening now?’ The Chase viewers left confused over ITV’s ‘bizarre’ decision

The Chase viewers have been left seriously confused after ITV confirmed the show’s 2026 Christmas special — despite Christmas still being months away.

The hit quiz show traditionally airs a festive celebrity episode each December. However, just weeks after the 2025 specials aired, plans for this year’s instalment are already underway.

And fans can’t quite believe how early it’s happening…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The Christmas episode will return (Credit: ITV)

The Chase 2026 Christmas special leaves fans confused

TV Zone revealed that ITV has officially commissioned a new celebrity Christmas edition of The Chase.

The festive episode is reportedly set to be filmed on March 29, with audience tickets already available.

But after the news circulated on social media, viewers quickly questioned why the show was organising Christmas TV in February.

One fan asked: “Why is Christmas TV being confirmed in February?”

Another wrote: “Filming for Christmas already? Why is this happening now?”

A third joked: “It’s February…”

Someone else pointed out that even other major festive specials haven’t been announced yet, adding that it felt strange the quiz show was already preparing for December.

A spin-off will be taking place this year (Credit: ITV)

New Chase spin-off coming

However, it’s not just the Christmas special on the way either. ITV has also confirmed a brand-new spin-off, Chase Across The World, hosted by Bradley Walsh.

The series will follow six pairs of contestants travelling the globe as they attempt to track down the Chasers, who will be hidden in secret locations.

Using general knowledge and puzzle-solving skills, the teams must locate each Chaser — before eventually facing them in a final showdown for a cash prize.

Bradley teased: “This bold new take on The Chase combines quizzing with travelling and will test contestants’ knowledge like never before.”

So while Christmas may still feel a long way off, The Chase clearly isn’t wasting any time getting festive preparations started.

Read more: The Chase viewers blast Shaun Wallace as he fights ‘poorly’ for £100k

Do you think it is too early for Christmas shows to be confirmed? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.