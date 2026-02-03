‘Game over!’ The Chase viewers blast ‘worst Chaser’ as they fight ‘poorly’ for £100k

The Chase returned to ITV on Monday evening (February 3), and despite a dramatic game, viewers were left questioning Shaun Wallace’s performance.

Bradley Walsh was back at the helm, welcoming four new contestants — Roger from Leicester, Bryony from Sheffield, Cecelia from Essex and Chris from Bath — as they took on Shaun, also known as The Dark Destroyer.

Shaun Wallace played against four new contestants (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Roger was first to face the Chaser and got off to a strong start, banking £6,000 in the cash builder. However, his run was short-lived, as Shaun caught him during the head-to-head.

Bryony followed and secured £3,000, but opted to play it safe by taking the lower £1,000 offer — a decision that paid off, as she made it back to the team.

Cecelia then stepped up and impressed in the cash builder, earning £4,000 and choosing to play for it. Unfortunately, she suffered the same fate as Roger and was caught by the Chaser.

Last up was Chris, who had a tough cash builder, answering just two questions correctly. Despite that, he boldly accepted the massive high offer of £99,000. In a dramatic turnaround, the gamble paid off, sending him through to the Final Chase alongside Bryony.

That left the pair playing for a huge £100,000 jackpot — £50,000 each.

In the Final Chase, however, Chris and Bryony struggled to build momentum, managing just 13 correct answers.

Although Shaun made a few mistakes, the duo only managed to push him back once. With 26 seconds still on the clock, Shaun caught them, and the pair went home empty-handed.

Chris and Bryony missed out on £100k in the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

‘Poor from Shaun’

“Poor from Shaun. If they had just a few more, they could’ve won. He’s always been the worst Chaser. But hey, at least he won,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Shaun would never have lived it down if he had messed this up,” another added.

“Only [bleep]ing just,” a third remarked.

“Yeah Shaun is winning but he’s so slow every game,” another complained.

Meanwhile, another viewer insisted it was “game over” and “simply not enough” for the players to win.

Read more: ‘Another horrendous day at the office!’ The Chase fans call for Shaun Wallace ‘replacement’ following ’embarrassing’ episode

The Chase airs on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

So what did you think of the ep? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.