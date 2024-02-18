Why Call the Midwife isn’t on tonight and when you can watch episode 7

Call the Midwife fans will be disappointed to learn episode 7 will not air tonight – but why isn’t it on?

The 13th series of the hit period drama has been airing every Sunday. Fans expected to watch its penultimate episode on Sunday (February 18) at 8pm. Frustratingly, Call the Midwife has now been replaced in the schedules.

Why isn’t Call the Midwife on tonight? And if not tonight, how and when will we be able to watch episode 7? Here’s everything you need to know…

Call the Midwife isn’t on tonight (Credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam)

Why isn’t Call the Midwife on tonight?

Call the Midwife episode 7 will not air this Sunday on BBC One (February 18) at 8pm.

As long-time fans will know, Call the Midwife traditionally airs in the Sunday 8pm slot in January and February each year.

Instead, the episode has been bumped off the schedule by the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. David Tennant will host the big name event.

There’s still a lot to be resolved in the current series of Call the Midwife. Trixie and Matthew’s relationship has been struggling following Matthew’s financial difficulties. Actor Olly Rix is reportedly departing at the end of series 13, but will it be a happy end for the character?

When is Call the Midwife next on? When can I watch episode 7?

Call the Midwife episode 7 will not air on Sunday, February 18 and will instead air a week later on Sunday, February 25.

There should be no further schedule changes during the run. That means the Call the Midwife finale will air the week after that, Sunday, March 3.

It won’t be goodbye for long, however. The BBC has already commissioned the hit show for seasons 14 and 15. So expect to see it back on TV screens for Christmas and the New Year!

Matthew and Trixie’s marriage could be in trouble in Call the Midwife series 13 (Credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Fans react to the news

It’s polite to say that fans were not best pleased to hear about the series postponement.

Someone else tweeted: “Well that’s Sunday evening viewing ruined.”

However, one Call the Midwife fan found a bright side to the news. They wrote: “Good as this prolongs the series by another week. I don’t want this series to stop.”

Call the Midwife episode 7 will air on Sunday, February 25 on BBC One at 8pm.

