Viewers divided by ‘distracting’ issue in BBC’s Lord of the Flies: ‘Had to switch it off’

Lord of the Flies has been widely acclaimed – but one key element of the BBC’s new adaptation has split viewers, with some claiming it “spoiled the whole thing”.

Developed by Jack Thorne and based on William Golding’s novel, the series follows a group of schoolboys stranded on an uninhabited Pacific island after a plane crash.

Across four intense episodes, their fragile attempts at order collapse into chaos.

It’s already being hailed as one of the standout dramas of 2026… but not everyone is on board – especially when it comes to the score.

What did you think of Lord of the Flies? (Credit: BBC)

Lord of the Flies viewers ‘switch off’ over ‘distracting’ music

The music – largely composed by Cristobal Tapia de Veer, with a theme by Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve – is anything but subtle.

At times, it echoes mid-century adventure serials. At others, it surges, amplifying the boys’ fear and paranoia. For some viewers, that intensity crossed a line.

“What’s with background music (& not always in the background) over absolutely everything now? Had to switch off Lord of the Flies as the music annoyed me so much. I do not need someone to fill the silence,” one user wrote on X.

Another added: “Sorry, the BBC’s Lord Of The Flies is proving to be a hot mess. Everything from unmotivated shots and cinematography to performances, casting, delivery, music score and tone.”

On Facebook, complaints were more direct. “The background music irritated me,” one user commented.

“The music was awful, jangly and distracting, I couldn’t concentrate,” another wrote.

Others, however, had the opposite reaction.

“I couldn’t fault this production. Acting was superb as was the music which brought such atmosphere to the whole thing,” a viewer wrote.

“The music took me back in time and started to put me on edge,” another commented, with a third adding: “The clever use of music… superb.”

Have you been left traumatised? (Credit: BBC)

Lord of the Flies is ‘traumatising’ viewers all over again

First published in 1954, Golding’s novel has unsettled generations of readers. The TV adaptation is having a similar effect.

Some viewers admit they can’t even bring themselves to watch it.

“The book traumatised me when I read it school (as the topic is supposed to) so no I can’t watch the series on TV,” one wrote.

“A strange choice for a Sunday evening. I watched half of the first episode… but then got anxious and switched over as the book really traumatised me when I was young,” another commented.

Those who’ve stuck with it say it’s supposed to be uncomfortable.

“Loved it! Forced me to reread the book. Some of the changes/additions were phenomenal,” one user wrote.

“It is brutal! It is meant to shock! This is why so many schools studied it. It’s about human behaviour and there is a meaning behind it all,” another added.

Whether the score enhances that discomfort or overpowers it depends on who you ask.

Lord of the Flies is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

