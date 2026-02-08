BBC’s Lord of the Flies was filmed 6,000 miles away in an old ‘pirate haven’ but you can visit

Lord of the Flies follows a group of schoolboys stranded on a tropical island — and even though it’s 6,000 miles away, its main filming location is a holiday hotspot.

Most people know the premise: a plane crashes, a group of boys survive, and with no adults or rules, civilisation quickly collapses. The setting is crucial — an isolated paradise that slowly becomes a nightmare.

The BBC’s new adaptation, written by Jack Thorne, is a faithful retelling of William Golding’s novel. It leans heavily into atmosphere, using sweeping beaches, dense jungle, and sheer cliff edges to create a sense of beauty and menace.

Here’s where it was all filmed.

The series takes place on an unnamed island (Credit: BBC)

Where does Lord of the Flies take place?

Within the story, Lord of the Flies is set on an unnamed, uninhabited island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

Aside from a handful of flashbacks to England — including scenes at an airport and Ralph’s home — the four-part series takes place almost entirely on the island itself.

It’s presented as small but treacherous. The jungle is thick and disorientating, the cliffs are deadly, and even reaching the highest point comes with real danger. The landscape constantly threatens the boys, reinforcing how fragile their situation really is.

In many ways, the island functions like a character. Its natural beauty draws the boys into a false sense of freedom, but strange noises, dense foliage, and heat quickly breed fear — especially among the younger children.

The novel even suggests the environment is actively oppressive, with heat described as a “threatening weight”. The series leans into that idea visually, making the island feel both alluring and hostile.

The island looks deserted, but the real location isn’t (Credit: BBC)

Lord of the Flies filming locations: Is it a real island?

Yes — Lord of the Flies was filmed on a real island.

The production took place in Langkawi, an island off the north-west coast of Malaysia, roughly 30 kilometres from the mainland.

Langkawi is often called the “Jewel of Kedah” and has a long history dating back to at least the 15th century. Its name is believed to come from the Malay words for eagle and a reddish-brown stone.

In the series, Langkawi appears far smaller and more isolated than it really is. In reality, it’s an archipelago of 99 islands (with five more visible at low tide), covering nearly 500 square kilometres.

Filming took place on one of its uninhabited islands, accessible by boat, allowing the production to maintain the illusion of total isolation.

Can you visit Langkawi?

Yes — and it’s nothing like the world depicted in Lord of the Flies.

Langkawi is a popular tourist destination known for its relaxed pace and natural beauty. One of its biggest attractions is the Sky Bridge, a curved 125-metre walkway suspended high above the rainforest, accessible by cable car.

Visitors can also explore waterfalls, beaches, and natural swimming pools, including the Seven Wells Waterfall.

It’s not a party hotspot. Reviews consistently describe Langkawi as calm and laid-back — and it’s also a duty-free island, which makes it especially popular with travellers.

The Sky Bridge is one of Langkawi’s most famous landmarks (Credit: Panorama Langkawi)

Why was Lord of the Flies filmed in Langkawi?

The series was originally planned to film in Australia, which made sense given its co-production with Australian broadcaster Stan.

However, the production later shifted locations. After considering Mauritius, the team ultimately settled on Malaysia, where Langkawi the perfect backdrop and scenery — all without heavy visual effects.

Director Marc Munden said the location brought challenges of its own, particularly the extreme heat and humidity.

“Everyone was soaking wet every day, either through sea water, torrential rain or sweat,” he explained.

Winston Sawyers, who plays Ralph, embraced the conditions.

“I loved my beach,” he said. “Everything was there in real life. You feel the breeze, hear the birds, and the insects — which are super loud as well.”

The real setting adds to the realism (Credit: BBC)

Why doesn’t Lord of the Flies say exactly where it’s set?

The story doesn’t need a precise location.

What matters is isolation — not geography. Golding’s island was imagined, not based on a specific real-world place, and its layout exists purely to serve the story.

That said, placing it in the Pacific is significant. The region was heavily associated with the brutality of the Second World War, reinforcing the novel’s themes about how easily civilisation breaks down under pressure.

The boys don’t face an enemy army — but stripped of structure and authority, they still turn on one another.

