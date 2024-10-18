Vernon Kay on ‘age anxiety’ and his ‘worries’ wife Tess Daly will stop fancying him

Vernon Kay previously opened up about his fears that his wife Tess Daly will no longer fancy him.

Telly favourite Vernon and Tess – who is back on screens this weekend (October 19/20) for Strictly – have been together for more than two decades. Since meeting in the 2000s, the pair have gone from strength to strength, and now share daughters Phoebe and Amber together.

But back in 2023, Vernon candidly shared his worries about getting older, especially as he ‘doesn’t look like how he did’ when he first met Tess, aged 22.

Vernon Kay ‘worried’ Tess Daly will stop wanting to rip his clothes off

Speaking to The Sun in 2023, Vernon admitted he worries about getting older and that Tess will no longer fancy him.

“I think sex is still important in a marriage though. Because your bodies are both different, and love is evolving constantly,” Vernon said.

He then candidly shared: “Travelling through life together starts when you get married, but your bodies change, and my body — I know for a fact — doesn’t look like it did when we first met when I was 22. I worry about it.”

Vernon Kay on ‘painful’ part of getting older

Vernon went on to share how people should look after themselves. He said: “I always want to be in peak shape physically. I have age anxiety — I worry about getting old, about my knees going. I’m going grey — my dad had a full head of white hair at 37 — and I’m clinging on, but there’s a lot in there. Turning around and seeing it in the shower tray is hard. It’s thinning out at the front. And I have sciatica, which can be so painful.”

Vernon and ‘secret’ to marriage to Tess

In 2022, Vernon opened up about his life with Tess. And he revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time: communication.

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror.

Vernon added: “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one that wears the trousers in the relationship. He said: “Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

