Venezuela Fury’s sunglasses became a huge talking point after her wedding, and now the teen has explained the emotional reason behind them.

Venezuela, 16, married 19-year-old amateur boxer Noah Price in a lavish Isle of Man ceremony on May 16. More than a month later, the newlyweds appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Monday (June 22) for their first TV interview since tying the knot.

The wedding already had plenty of buzz. Guests and onlookers shared clips and photos online soon after the big day.

From a 12ft wedding cake to a specially designed dress and a performance from Peter Andre, the celebration pulled out all the stops. But one moment grabbed the most attention.

Venezuela addressed her wedding, including the reason she wore sunglasses (Credit: ITV)

Why Venezuela Fury’s sunglasses moment meant more than fans realised

Venezuela walked down the aisle arm in arm with her dad, Tyson Fury. The pair chose to walk to “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G, also known as Biggie Smalls.

They both wore sunglasses, and fans quickly noticed. Many assumed it was simply a style choice.

But Venezuela told This Morning there was a much sadder reason. She said: “Me and my dad cried our eyes out on the morning, so we had the glasses on.”

Who is Venezuela Fury? A quick guide to Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury is the daughter of boxer Tyson Fury and Paris Fury. She appeared on ITV’s This Morning with her husband Noah Price for the couple’s first TV interview since their wedding. Her wedding drew attention online after clips circulated from the ceremony, including the moment she walked down the aisle with Tyson Fury while both wore sunglasses. The interview later revealed the reason was emotional rather than a fashion statement, with Venezuela saying she and her dad had both been crying that morning.

That short explanation changed the whole mood around the now-viral moment. What looked cool on camera actually covered a very emotional start to the day.

Noah also opened up about seeing his bride for the first time. He said: “It was emotional, but she was beautiful. It was a warm feeling inside my heart.”

Venezuela looked stunning on her wedding day (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

She also had a clear message for critics

The interview did not just focus on the wedding day. Venezuela also addressed the criticism she has faced over marrying young.

She said: “I think, as long it’s not my family or my friends, they’re the people what matter to me, I ain’t bothered. I don’t like people being unkind. I don’t agree with spreading badness where they shouldn’t be.”

Venezuela then made her feelings even clearer. She said: “But yes, I am young, but I found the person I want, and I’ve carried on with my life. Everyone’s got to start somewhere, so I started young.”

The newlywed also shared a glimpse into married life with Noah. She said: “I’m enjoying it. We’ve only been married a month, but everything’s going smoothly.”

She continued: “I’m learning new things every day. I’m learning how to cook. We go everywhere together. We do everything together. It’s really nice.”

Venezuela and Noah married last month (Credit: ITV)

‘I thought she was perfect’

Noah sounded just as smitten. He said: “I didn’t want to mess her about, I thought she was perfect.”

He added: “I was her first boyfriend, she was wife material. When I first seen her, I thought, yeah, I’m going to marry that girl one day. And then I made the dream come true.”

Read more: Venezuela Fury marks marriage milestone after husband Noah Price accused of ‘disrespecting’ Tyson Fury

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.