‘Blindsided and let down’: Vanessa Feltz ‘devastated’ as Channel 5 axes her daytime talk show

Vanessa Feltz‘s Channel 5 talk show is coming to an end after bosses confirmed they have cancelled the daytime programme.

Vanessa airs on weekday afternoons and features the veteran broadcaster chatting with studio guests and viewers about a range of lifestyle topics.

However, the show has faced a rocky spell in recent months following a string of awkward prank calls broadcast live on air.

Channel 5’s Vanessa has been axed (Credit: Channel 5)

Hoax callers have repeatedly targeted the show, posing as murderers, soap stars and celebrities during live segments.

Insiders have also claimed ratings for Vanessa have been “dire”.

Now, Channel 5 has announced that Vanessa will leave screens next month.

Vanessa officially axed by Channel 5

Vanessa launched in Channel 5’s lunchtime slot in March 2025. Within months, the show picked up the Best Talk Show Winner prize at the National Reality TV Awards.

However, Channel 5 revealed in December that budget cuts and schedule changes would affect its daytime line up.

At the start of this year, the broadcaster moved Vanessa to the later 2pm weekday slot. Producers also scaled back the show’s cosy living room style set in favour of a more formal studio.

The team removed the plush sofas and introduced a desk-based format. Show insiders said the newsroom inspired layout aimed to make the programme feel more ‘focused on viewers’.

Following the changes, the show found itself at the centre of several unwanted prank calls that made it to air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa on 5 (@vanessafeltzon5)

Channel 5 has now confirmed that Vanessa will come off air from July 17.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: “Due to afternoon scheduling changes, ‘Vanessa’ will be rested from July 17th.

“We thank Vanessa and her team at ITN for 18 months of warm, witty, wise and searingly honest shows.”

Channel 5 also confirmed Vanessa “remains a valued member of the team”. The broadcaster added that she is now “discussing future projects”.

Vanessa ‘blindsided’ by axing

An insider has claimed the decision came as a shock to “devastated” Vanessa Feltz.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Vanessa was brought into a meeting after her show came off air this week.

“She had no idea what the meeting was about and certainly didn’t expect to be told it was not being renewed. She feels so blindsided but also let down by bosses.”

Vanessa is yet to speak publicly about the decision to cancel the programme.

Will you be sad to see it go?

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