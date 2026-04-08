Unaired MAFS Australia reveals Juliette’s plan to ‘villainise’ husband Joel at dinner party

MAFS Australia is turning up the heat once again at the latest dinner party. And this time, it’s Juliette taking centre stage as tensions with Joel reach breaking point.

The explosive scenes don’t come out of nowhere. During tonight’s episode (April 8), cracks between the couple were already impossible to ignore. Juliette refused to take part in tasks with Joel.

But if viewers thought that was as bad as it would get, they’re in for a shock.

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Juliette erupts at Joel (Credit: Channel 4)

Juliette is the next bride to explode at a dinner party

Tomorrow night’s (April 9) dinner party sees the situation spiral even further.

Despite initially putting on a front and pretending everything is fine, it quickly becomes obvious that Juliette isn’t being genuine.

Before long, she launches into a brutal verbal attack on Joel, criticising his behaviour throughout the experiment and even mocking him for having a teddy.

She then launches into a disgustingly brutal verbal attack on her husband, calling him horrible names. And the whole way throughout, she gets others in the group to join in.

It’s an uncomfortable watch – but what makes it even more shocking is what happens next.

Joel was shocked at the unaired moment (Credit: Channel 4)

Unseen MAFS Australia footage is shocking

During MAFS: After The Dinner Party, both Juliette and Joel appear on the sofa to reflect on the drama. However, just as Juliette attempts to justify her actions, unseen footage is played. And it completely changes the narrative.

In the clip, Juliette is heard saying: “Bro, I’m [bleep]ing [bleep]. He’s never spoken to a woman in his life before, besides his mother. He’s now trying to like pin me up into being the villain.

“I’m going to [bleep]ing villainise him. I’ll turn the whole entire group against him then. I’m like actually [bleep]ed off. Like, very, very angry.”

Unbeknown to her at the time, her microphone was still on – meaning her comments were fully recorded.

The revelation leaves Joel stunned. Reacting to the footage, he admits: “The part that troubles me the most was there was a pre-meditation about what she was going to do. It’s cold and calculated. It was almost bone-chilling, that.”

With the truth now out in the open, it raises serious questions about where the couple go from here. And with the series showing no signs of slowing down, it’s clear this storyline is far from over.

Read more: ‘It’s been tough’ MAFS Australia’s Chris’ heartbreaking baby update following show as he finally comes clean to Sam

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