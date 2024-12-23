I’m A Celeb star Tulisa’s plea to ITV to take her off camera amid ‘breakdown’

Shortly after her exit from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed she requested that ITV stop filming her amid what she describes as a “breakdown”.

Last week, Tulisa said she had experienced fear towards the exposure I’m A Celebrity would bring her. Last week, the singer revealed that soon as she was able to get away from the cameras, she felt an “introvert-overload”.

“I was hyperventilating, crying. It was too much,” she said. Now, she’s gone further to explain her relationship with stardom and the limelight.

Tulisa immediately withdrew from the public eye after her eviction from the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: We Need To Talk/YouTube)

Tulisa asked ITV to stop filming her after I’m A Celebrity ‘breakdown’

During the second part of Tulisa’s We Need To Talk relationship podcast episode, the N-Dubz singer reflected on her time in the spotlight.

Being on I’m A Celebrity catapulted her back into the public eye. But she seems to have found the round-the-clock presence of camera crews exhausting.

“When I came out. I began to cry when I had the first moment to myself. “And the first thing I did when I spoke to my team, they said: ‘What’s wrong?'”

She asked them to stop recording her, she went on to explain.

She has since explained her reasons for avoiding the limelight (Credit: We Need To Talk/YouTube)

“I said: ‘Please don’t put me back on camera. I need to be off now, too much. I’m really proud of myself, but I pushed myself too far, too soon, I need to go home. You want me to be there out of principle? When I’m having a breakdown right now? No, I need to go home and process this,'” Tulisa said.

ITV then arranged for Tulisa to return home to the UK to concentrate on her mental health.

The toll I’m A Celebrity took on her started to become clear in the aftermath of her departure from the jungle.

She immediately excluded herself from group engagements, chose not to attend the series finale, and said in a social media post that she had been battling inner “demons”.

“I guess, in a way,” she said, “I’m blessed to be that person to say if my mind isn’t feeling healthy, I’m going to take care of myself. I’m not going to push myself over any edges. I need to take care of myself, I need to protect me.”

Tulisa decided to ‘take care’ of herself following her jungle exit (Credit: We Need To Talk/YouTube)

Tulisa explains that she did delete all her social media posts

“I did delete everything,” Tulisa said during her podcast interview. She explained that she’d been in “flip out mode,” and she wanted to “process things” without the content existing as a distraction.

“I came out and the same night I was having a cry I was like I’m not going back on camera,” she said. “I was looking through my socials and it was just all me and I was in flip-out mode.” So, she “just wanted it all gone and to go home and process things.”

Tulisa added: “I wouldn’t say I’ve processed it all. I’m at like 70% right now. For me to be in the public eye I need to do things that are a bit more hard hitting, things like this,” she said, meaning the podcast interview itself. “Just keeping it 100% real.

“If I can be in the public eye and it’s like that, then I can do it,” she said, conclusively.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Tulisa talked about transforming the UK by manifesting “fantasy nerd theme parks”.

She also plans to publish a novel she started writing in 2014. And she’s got her eye on two properties in Cheshire and Hertfordshire to transform into hobbit-style dwellings.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos flooded with complaints as she speaks out over finale absence

So, what do you make of Tulisa’s comments about fame and her reaction to the limelight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.