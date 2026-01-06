Former Traitors star Paul Gorton has shared his worries about Stephen, admitting he thinks the pressure is starting to build, in an exclusive chat with Entertainment Daily.

The BBC hit returned last week on January 1 for its much-anticipated Series 4, and it didn’t take long for the drama to ramp up.

Hosted once again by Claudia Winkleman, the show immediately threw viewers a curveball by introducing a Secret Traitor. The twist that has left both the players and the audience completely in the dark.

All will be revealed tomorrow night, January 7, when the Secret Traitor’s identity is finally exposed.

Traitors star raises alarm over Stephen’s position

At the start of the series, Claudia selected her three Traitors – Hugo, Rachel and Stephen. So far, only Hugo has been caught, but Paul isn’t convinced Stephen will stay under the radar for much longer.

Earlier in the series, Stephen was part of a smaller group of contestants who failed a challenge and were split from the rest of the players. That same evening, one of that group was murdered.

As the Faithfuls began picking apart what had happened, suspicion quickly fell on that losing group, with many convinced at least one Traitor had to be among them. With numbers in the castle steadily dropping, Paul believes this could soon spell trouble for Stephen.

“Stephen’s a little bit on touchy ground at the moment,” Paul told ED! on behalf of 10bet Casino.

“He’s had a little bit of a dungeon moment, as I had in Series 2, where it might just keep pointing back to him who was in the room with Ross. You know, like, ‘You must be a Traitor’ because more people are going to be banished and murdered, and he’s obviously going to remain.”

Paul predicts Stephen could hang on until around episode seven or eight, but says that’s when the questions will really start.

“As soon as that table gets smaller, it’s going to be like, ‘Hold on a minute, how are you still here?’ So that might crop up at some point, depending on how long Ross stays,” he explained.

‘That twist has made the whole game even more unpredictable’

Despite being just three episodes in, Paul is already convinced Series 4 could be one to remember.

“I think it genuinely has the potential to be the second-best season ever, obviously after Series 2,” he said.

“Normally, you’ve got, what, 17 or 18 Faithfuls? But now it feels like there are about eight million Faithfuls all trying to work out who the Secret Traitor is. That twist has made the whole game even more unpredictable. I can imagine there’s been even more WhatsApp chats, even more conversations about it. I think it’s brilliant.”

Paul added that while the game often looks straightforward from the sofa, this year’s twist has levelled the playing field.

“It always looks easy when you’re watching at home,” he said. “But now nobody knows who the Secret Traitor is. It’s like, go on then, how easy is it really? It’s perfect. I think it’s the best twist.”

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 7, 2026.

