Besties to backstabbers? Traitors fans spot sign Rachel is sowing the seeds to bring Stephen down

Rachel Duffy could be sharpening the knife for fellow Traitor Stephen, fans of The Traitors believe, despite her earlier promises that she would never turn on him.

Rachel and Stephen have been Traitors since the very beginning of the BBC One series. With Rachel in particular managing to stay largely out of the firing line, even after multiple attempts to expose her.

But after last night’s tense roundtable, where Jessie openly accused Stephen of being a Traitor, viewers think Rachel may already be laying the groundwork to sacrifice her ally when the time is right.

Is Rachel planning to take Stephen down? (Credit: BBC)

Is Rachel quietly setting Stephen up?

At the roundtable, Jessie explained that her suspicions centred on Stephen because he survived being murdered during the cages task. Afterwards, when Stephen was out of earshot, Rachel appeared to encourage that line of thinking rather than shut it down.

She was the one to raise Stephen’s name with Jessie, saying: “Great argument that you were pulling together. How did you remember all of those people?” Jessie replied: “Because I mapped it all out.”

Rachel appeared to fuel suggestions that Stephen is a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Walking with Ellie, Matty and Roxy, Rachel was heard saying quietly: “You know what you need to do… hold on…”

Jessie then questioned why Stephen had returned from the cages. “But why did Stephen come back?” she asked. Rachel replied: “Well that was just up to chance,” before pushing the idea further: “So who’s just letting that slide and slip under? Who came back from a cage? Because I think there’s a Traitor.”

When Jessie pointed out that Stephen was the only one left who fits that description, Rachel simply responded: “I know.”

In a piece to camera, Rachel later warned that if Stephen “doesn’t handle it properly, he could be in big trouble”. She added: “I will stick up for him in a smart way. And if I can gently divert, I’ll do that.”

Stephen’s days may be numbered, viewers reckon (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict a Traitor backstab

Viewers were far from reassured by Rachel’s words, with many convinced a betrayal is looming. One fan reshared a screenshot of the moment and wrote: “Here comes the backstab!”

Another said: “If Stephen thinks Rachel won’t stab him in the back the minute she gets a chance, he’s a fool.” A third added: “Rachel is so gonna drop Stephen in it. And, you know what, I look forward to it.” “Oooh Rachel is seeding Stephen,” another viewer observed.

One fan even claimed the editing gave the game away, saying: “I know the edit enough to know that repeatedly showing Rachel looking contemplative as Stephen is getting accused means a backstab is coming soon.”

Whether Rachel is genuinely trying to protect her fellow Traitor or quietly preparing to save herself remains to be seen, but viewers are convinced Stephen’s position is looking increasingly shaky.

Find out what happens next on The Traitors tonight (January 16) at 8pm on BBC One.

Read more: BBC’s ‘agenda’ for Traitor Rachel ‘revealed’ by viewers

So what do you think? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.