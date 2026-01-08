The Traitors season 4 cast and their celebrity lookalikes: From David Tennant and Hugh Bonneville to Ginger from Chicken Run

The Traitors series 4 is in full swing, but with the amount of celebrity lookalikes currently holed up in Ardross Castle, you’d be forgiven for thinking we were actually watching an all-star series of the show!

So far, viewers have spotted the likes of Hugh Bonneville and even a character from animated movie Chicken Run walking the hallowed hallways.

So join us, as we take a tongue-in-cheek look at this year’s Traitors cast and their celebrity doppelgangers…

James from The Traitors and his lookalike David Tennant (Credit: BBC/Shutterstock)

The Traitors lookalikes – James looks ‘so much’ like David Tennant

22 new contestants entered Ardross Castle on New Year’s Day, hoping to win up to £120,000. However, some viewers reckon they’ve seen some of the contestants before. But surely, they can’t have, can they?

One contestant who caught the eye early on was James. James, a 38-year-old gardener from Weymouth, confused some viewers for none other than Doctor Who legend David Tennant.

With his floppy hair and sideburns, James is almost a double for Tennant during his days on the hit sci-fi show.

“That James looks like David Tennant,” one fan tweeted.

“Anyone else thinks he looks a bit like David Tennant?” another asked. “James looks so like David Tennant,” a third wrote.

Ed and Jonathan with their ‘love child’ Sam (Credit: Splash/BBC)

Sam looks like Jonathan Bailey and Ed Gamble’s ‘love child’

Meanwhile, fans spotted a resemblance between Sam and Uncloaked host Ed Gamble.

“This is literally Ed Gamble??” one fan tweeted, sharing a picture of Sam smirking in a promotional photo.

“‘I’m a fantastic liar,’ well clearly, because your name isn’t even Sam! It’s Ed Gamble,” another joked. “Can’t wait for Sam and Ed Gamble to be in the same room together,” they added.

Another viewer revealed they thought that Sam resembled a mixture of Ed and Wicked and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey.

“Can’t believe they managed to get Jonathan Bailey on #TheTraitors,” the viewer joked.

“Am I the only person that thinks Sam on #TheTraitors looks like the lovechild of Ed Gamble Jonathan Bailey?” another asked.

Could Amanda be Ted Hastings’ long-lost sister? (Credit: BBC)

Amanda looks like Line of Duty star

Meanwhile, some fans believe retired police detective Amanda looks like a certain actor from a hit BBC show.

Some have even speculated that Amanda is actually a relative of Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar.

“I‘m sure Amanda the retired police detective in this year’s #TheTraitorsUK is in fact the sister of Ted (Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey!) Hastings from #LineOfDuty,” one viewer quipped.

“There’s only one thing that matters and that’s catching bent Traitors,” another said, paraphrasing a famous quote from the hit show.

“Keeping Hastings busy in the Traitors castle until Line of Duty starts filming again,” a third wrote.

“Are we sure Amanda hasn’t been in Line of Duty or Happy Valley?!” another asked.

“She literally feels like a corrupt police officer from Line of Duty #TheTraitors where is AC-12,” a fifth added.

Another also suggested that they’ve never seen Amanda and Geri Halliwell’s husband Christian Horner together…

Separated at birth? Ginger from Chicken Run and Roxy from The Traitors (Credit: Shutterstock/BBC)

Roxy aka Ginger from Chicken Run

Another tweet doing the rounds likens The Traitors’ Roxy to Ginger from the film Chicken Run!

She’s the film’s main protagonist, running the show in her green bobble hat – something that would doubtless compliment Roxy’s main character energy.

“Roxy is serving Ginger vibes!” said one, hashtagging Chicken Run and The Traitors. “Is Roxy in #traitors one of the chickens in Chicken Run?” a second asked.

The similarities between Hugh and Hugo are uncanny (Credit: Shutterstock; BBC)

Hugo and Hugh Bonneville

Although his time on The Traitors is now just a long-distant memory, we’ll never forget Hugo’s likeness to Downton Abbey legend Hugh Bonneville!

“You can’t tell me THIS isn’t Hugo,” one viewer agreed, sharing a picture of the actor. “Hugo/Hugh Bonneville let himself down with the breakfast obituary, and by revealing his occupation,” another declared.

The Traitors is on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

