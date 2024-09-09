Tom Jones on wife Linda’s dying wish and how he honoured it

Star of The Voice UK Tom Jones previously opened up about his late wife Linda’s dying wish and how he has been able to honour it since her death.

Tom and Linda tied the knot in 1957 in their teens after first meeting while at school. Linda gave birth to their son, Mark, shortly after. The pair remained together until 2016 when Linda died from cancer.

Tom shared son Mark with Linda (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Jones was ‘worried’ when wife Linda had to undergo a major operation

In Tom’s 2015 book, Over the Top and Back: The Autobiography, the Sex Bomb hitmaker expressed his worries for the future. The book was released a year before she died.

“Linda was ill a while ago and needed surgery. And she got through it. But it was a major operation, and I had to wonder whether I was going to lose her. I was as worried as I have ever been,” he said, worryingly.

After being married to her for several decades, Tom also started to question what life would be like without her. “It came home to me how she’s been part of me through my whole adult life. Even though I’ve toured for years and been away for months, she has always been there. And if she weren’t…well, surely that’s it for me,” he added.

He also questioned whether he would be able to perform without her. “I’m finished, aren’t I? I find it hard to see myself getting on stage and singing after that. If she dies, that’s a huge part of me gone, and I’m not sure I’m going to make it.”

Linda encouraged Tom to continue singing after her death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Linda told Tom, ‘You can’t fall with me’

During a touching interview with BBC Radio 2 in 2020, Tom admitted he didn’t know if he would “be able to [bleeping] sing” after Linda’s death.

Tom was nervous that the lyrics would get “stuck” in his throat when singing them. However, Linda alarmed him, “You can’t fall with me.” Even though she had to “leave” him, she wanted him to be aware that he didn’t have to, telling him to not “crumble”.

Linda’s encouraging words inspired Tom’s song I Won’t Crumble If You Fall, which he’s performed on The Voice.

“When I heard the song, I thought that’s it, I’ll do anything for you. She said: ‘You can’t fall with me,’ so that’s really for her,” he said.

Read more: Tom Jones’ defiant admission about ‘not hurting anybody’ despite sleeping with ‘250 women’ while he was married

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.