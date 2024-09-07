Star of The Voice UK Sir Tom Jones previously opened up about his infidelity while married to his late wife Lady Melinda Rose Woodward.

The Sex Bomb hitmaker tied the knot to his childhood sweetheart when he was just 17 years old. Tom and Linda remained together until she died from cancer in 2016. They welcomed a son, Mark Woodward, in April 1957.

Tom married his late wife when he was 17 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Voice star Tom Jones admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife ‘over 250 times’

Despite stating in a previous interview that Linda was “the only real thing” in his life, Tom made the shocking revelation that he had been unfaithful to his wife on many occasions.

During an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2012, Tom admitted he had cheated on Linda “over 250 times” per year at the height of his success. He insisted the affairs were just “fun and games” and shared zero regrets because he “never hurt anybody”.

“It never backfired on me and my marriage is solid,” he later revealed. “I haven’t done anything bad in my life.”

Linda never discussed Tom’s infidelity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom and Linda ‘never discussed’ his infidelity

During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016, the music icon said that “[the affairs were] never discussed”.

“I was never put on the spot,” he told Jonathan. “Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her.”

Despite remaining quiet on the subject, Tom’s former bandmate from The Squires, Vernon Hopkins, said Linda was secretly “caught in an emotional trap”.

“Before tying the knot, her destiny was set for her [and] she obviously loved Tom dearly… but it wasn’t as perfect as it seemed,” Vernon told Express.

Linda “forgave” Tom for his affair with the late Supremes singer Mary Wilson, but the cheating later “took [its] toll”.

“[She] would never leave him. She was very protective of Tom whenever something came out about him in bad taste.”

