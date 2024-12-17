Star of Strike Tom Burke might have many adoring fans who love his work; however, he isn’t willing to share many details surrounding his girlfriend.

Over the years, the 43-year-old actor has established himself as a credible British actor with several lead roles. Between 2014 and 2016, he portrayed Athos in the BBC‘s The Musketeers before securing the part of Praetorian Jack in the 2024 film Furiosa: A Mad Max Sag alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Since 2017, Tom has been playing the role of Cormoran Strike in the crime drama series Strike, which returned for its sixth series on December 16.

Actor Tom keeps his relationships private (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Burke keeps his relationships on the down-low

With an in-demand career comes a lot of public interest. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that fans have questioned Tom and his relationships.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2019, the actor admitted that he was in a relationship with his girlfriend who he lived with in London. However, Tom wasn’t willing to give much more information about his love life.

I feel like this glass confessional box culture we’ve suddenly found ourselves in is so insidious.

Within the chat, Tom confessed that he had developed a “soft spot” for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he disclosed his row with Carrie Symonds on his private life and his business.

Reacting to his statement, it struck a chord with Tom who opened up about keeping things private: “I feel like this glass confessional box culture we’ve suddenly found ourselves in is so insidious.”

Tom also admitted that one of his previous girlfriends reacted over the inconsistency of him not always having milk with his tea.

“She was like: ‘Who are you?'” he said.

Tom once said his girlfriend works within the same industry (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Burke’s girlfriend is also in the same industry

While promoting Strike in 2018 for Tatler, Tom revealed that he had been with his girlfriend for two years and she is also in the same industry as him.

Keeping her unnamed, she insisted he had more clothes than her. However, they hadn’t “actually laid them all out to judge”.

At the time, they lived in “dandelion tea” Hackney and had not started thinking about starting a family of their own, due to Tom’s lifelong ambition of starting his own theatre company, Ara, with Israeli theatre director Gadi Roll.

Read more: Game of Thrones and Strike actor Kerr Logan reveals his mum Diane and brother Ross are on The Traitors!

Strike: Ink Black Heart is on BBC One tonight (December 17) at 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.