Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond shocked as CBB’s Tiffany Pollard ‘fat-shames’ Gemma Collins in awkward live interview

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Tiffany Pollard shocked This Morning hosts today as she ‘fat-shamed’ Gemma Collins live on-air.

Way back in 2016, Tiffany provided one of the most iconic moments of Big Brother ever – the David’s dead fiasco. But during her time there, she also was embroiled in a feud with TOWIE icon Gemma Collins.

However, it seems nine years later, the pair still haven’t fully made up. And it looks less likely to happen after Tiffany’s appearance on This Morning. She opened up on the feud, and left Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond shocked over her comments.

Tiffany recalled her and Gemma’s feud (Credit: ITV)

Tiffany Pollard reignites Gemma Collins feud

Appearing on This Morning today (April 15), Tiffany opened up on their ongoing feud.

Alison mentioned that they did get on at the beginning of the series, because Gemma gave her “a lovely pair of shoes”.

Tiffany admitted she was “excited” over the gift as it was also her birthday.

She said: “They were designer shoes. I was excited. It was like a $3,000 pair of shoes.”

But things then took a turn when Gemma ended up taking the gift back, after Tiffany wrongly thought the housemate David Gest was dead – not David Bowie.

Tiffany said: “She went into my cubby and took the shoes. And one of the housemates told me: ‘Gemma took her shoes back sweetheart. Because you wouldn’t apologise to Angie about the David situation.'”

This is when Tiffany let her frustration at the situation known, and even seemingly fat-shamed Gemma.

“I was like: ‘Honey I would have given you those shoes back because her big everything knocks stones out of those shoes.’ I looked at those shoes and examined them. They were missing so many diamonds.”

Dermot and Alison did not know how to respond (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters were shocked at the comments

Dermot and Alison looked extremely shocked at the “big everything” comments, turning their heads to look at each other. Clearly trying to work out what to say next, Alison tried to diffuse the situation, while Dermot nodded at her to continue.

They quickly turned to a VT of Tiffany complaining to Big Brother over Gemma. But Alison decided to try and get Tiffany to say something nice about Gemma, by asking if they were friends now.

Tiffany admitted: “We will never be that close Alison. But she did say ‘well done’ when I left the house.”

The comment was also picked up by viewers, who were left shocked that she said it on live TV.

One wrote on X: “Dermot and Alison’s face after Tiffany said that!”

Another penned: “This is a really awkward interview.”

“I completely forgot about Tiffany and Gemma’s feud until she said that.”

It may have been nine years ago when the TV stars lived in the Celebrity Big Brother house together, but it looks like a full end to their feud is yet to happen.

