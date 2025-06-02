This Morning viewers have expressed their concern over a segment on today’s show that saw dogs dressed up in Bridgerton-inspired outfits.

Furious fans have taken to social media to slam the “cruel” segment, with some admitting it’s made them “so angry”.

The dogs who dressed in Bridgerton-inspired outfits on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Bridgerton-inspired dog segment on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley meet the dogs who had won the newest category at the Greenwich Dog Show – Best Bridgerton Lookalike.

The dogs, Lola and Charlotte, appeared on the show, dressed in the outfits that won them their prizes.

Lola, a cocker spaniel, could be seen wearing a blue dress and a big fluffy cap. Meanwhile, Charlotte was wearing a pink dress and a big, curly blonde wig.

Lola won the competition (Credit: ITV)

‘Are they happy?’

“Both the dogs seem particularly content,” Ben Shephard said, as he addressed potential criticism of dressing them up.

“Are they happy wearing the outfits? She [Lola] seems pretty unbothered,” Ben then stated.

“Yes, she’s pretty used to wearing clothes in general, because when we go out I tend to dress her up, we try and co-ordinate our outfits,” Felicia, Lola’s owner, replied.

The dogs’ owners came under fire (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans fume over ‘cruel’ segment

However, despite Felicia and Jo’s assurances that their dogs were happy and used to wearing clothes, viewers weren’t happy.

“Ffs this is just ridiculous, it’s animal cruelty that’s what it is,” one viewer fumed.

“This show is so twisted. Preaching one minute, the next showing this type of content. Perhaps get [This Morning vet] Dr Scott on at the same time!” another said.

“I have a toy poodle and a lot of people buy them to dress them up. I think it is cruel and it is purely to crave attention by their owners. Dogs can overheat with these clothes as dogs wasn’t invented to wear clothes,” a third wrote.

“Why do this? Dogs don’t wear clothes. You might think it’s fun, but I’m sure the dogs don’t,” another angrily tweeted.

“Poor dressed up dog must be so hot with all that crap on ! If you want something to dress up buy a doll ! So cruel ! Makes me so angry,” another then added.

