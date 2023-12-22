This Morning fans admit they ‘miss’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they brand final show before Christmas ‘dire’

Viewers watching This Morning today (Friday, December 22) confessed they were missing former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The social media comments came during the final episode before Christmas, hosted by Rylan and Josie Gibson.

Complaints were shared online claiming the programme lacked “Christmas energy”. It was also suggested the ‘underwhelming’ offering was a “struggle” to watch.

Rylan and Josie Gibson fronted This Morning today (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning today

Friday’s show included Juliet Sear sharing her guide to Christmas cake decorating, tips on cooking turkey, and insight from a hairdresser on ensuring blow drys last for up to a week.

And it seems the pre-Christmas presentation had viewers harking back wistfully to when Phil and Holly were on the box together.

The final few moments of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on screen together earlier this year (Credit: ITV.com)

‘Missing Holly and Phil’

“I honestly feel #ThisMorning doesn’t have the same Christmas energy Holly and Phil would have brought,” one observer lamented.

Another Twitter user appraised what they were watching: “This is pretty dire for the last live show before Christmas. I almost miss Phil and Holly #ThisMorning.”

I almost miss Phil and Holly.

Someone else replied: “Was literally JUST thinking the same thing. The whole episode is just ‘filler’.”

And then the original tweeter responded: “It is, it’s just a load of bloody nonsense.”

Holly and Phil would have #ThisMorning like Candy Cane Lane today. Kinda miss them. pic.twitter.com/e2nDnMPJ9s — DJ Fyne Uncensored (@worf2024) December 22, 2023

Meanwhile, another person chipped in with: “This is a struggle today #ThisMorning.”

But not everyone was nostalgic for the This Morning past.

Another post that mentioned the ex-presenting duo as the programme was on air claimed: “The best thing to happen to #ThisMorning was Phil and Holly leaving the show. So much better with presenters who are down to earth, caring, and not false as F.”

Nicknamed Candy Cane Lane, we sent Dani Behr along to explore America’s most festive street! https://t.co/gBy1bLLBPv — This Morning (@thismorning) December 22, 2023

In other This Morning news, the Christmas Day episode will be anchored by Josie, Dermot O’Leary, and Alison Hammond.

Guests scheduled to appear include Brenda Blethyn and Alexandra Burke.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

