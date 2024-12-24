This Morning complaints pour in as Dermot and Alison host ‘recycled’ show today

With the sun in the sky and a brisk, beautiful Christmas Eve well underway, TV audiences have had to dig deep to find something to complain about – and the presenters of ITV’s This Morning appear to be bearing the brunt.

Viewers have been venting on X, claiming that Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond’s show today was pre-recorded.

Alison and Dermot appear to have pre-recorded their Christmas Eve This Morning episode (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

This Morning viewers complain Christmas Eve show is not live recording

Not much happens on Christmas Eve, meaning TV audiences need to be creative when finding things to complain about.

Several have taken to social media to express their opinions on ITV supposedly pre-recording its This Morning show today, as opposed to shooting it live. As well as that, producers recycled content, replaying interviews from recent months.

“Bless Alison and Dermot,” one wrote condescendingly on X. “Trying to pretend they’re broadcasting live on Christmas Eve.”

Another commented on the post saying it’s an “insult” to viewers…

A third made a reference to Groundhog Day, a film in which a cynical Bill Murray finds himself stuck in a time loop while presenting Punxsutawney’s annual Groundhog Day event for the regional news.

“Is this it? Repeats of old interviews?”

Others have called it “awkward” and asked the ITV presenters to “stop making out it is live”.

One has called attention to the fact that This Morning ran until noon, and Alison Hammond is – or was, depending on when you’re reading this – due on stage for Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome at 1pm.

Not feasible.

Alison is on stage in Birmingham at 1pm for the panto (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

This Morning presenter’s ‘eye-watering earnings’ in Birmingham pantomime

Alison is playing the Magical Mermaid in Peter Pan, at Birmingham’s Hippodrome, this Christmas.

Reports allege that she’s making the princely (or mermaidly?) sum of £195,000 for her time there.

Vernon Kay, who enjoys a comparable level of fame, is reportedly making a similar amount for his role as Aladdin in Wycombe’s Swan Theatre.

And Scott Mills is playing Mayor Mills in Jack and the Beanstalk in Swansea, for an equivalent figure.

There’s money to be made in panto.

“Panto may be all fun and games for audiences but behind the scenes it’s dog eat dog,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“Agents are notoriously particular about where their client’s name is on the poster and how big the font is as it reflects the earnings. Industry wide it’s known if you’re in the top left, you are the highest paid star.”

