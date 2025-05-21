This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley halt show as colleague ‘collapses’

ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning got off to a rocky start today as presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard had to contend with two on-air blunders.

Following confirmation yesterday (Tuesday May 21) the channel’s daytime programming will be undergoing a slew of changes, all eyes were on the show’s stars.

But co-hosts Cat and Ben found themselves occupied with issues beyond their control from the outset of the show as they revealed what would be coming up on the programme.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley went off script to enquire about someone ‘collapsing’ (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning today

Their preview to camera began by explaining guest Jo Joyner would be on the sofa to chat about her new drama Little Disasters.

Cat Deeley told viewers watching at home: “The gripping psychological series starring the wonderful Jo Joyner. And she’s popping in to tell us all about it a little bit later on.”

Ben Shephard, who seemed a little distracted, added: “She’s amazing.”

He then turned his attention to someone out of frame, enquiring: “You alright over there, Ed?”

“Ed, are you alright?” echoed his telly colleague.

Cat Deeley was amused (Credit: ITV)

This Morning ‘collapse’

Including a little more detail, Ben went on to wonder: “Little crash landing?”

With Cat chuckling away, Ben seemed satisfied any possible injury had been averted as he said: “Yeah he is okay.”

It’s a little collapse on Camera Two.

Ben then addressed Ed, still unseen by viewers, as he quipped: “It is a dramatic thriller! I can understand. It’s a little collapse on Camera Two.”

“He’s gone pink!” Cat chipped in as she giggled away.

And even though Ed was thankfully unharmed, another gaffe followed in rapid order.

‘We’re live, pal’ (Credit: ITV)

That’s because as Cat and Ben continued with the show preview, a wider shot of the studio revealed another guest who may not have expected to be visible on camera.

Radio talk show host Tom Swarbrick was sitting next to Baroness Sayeeda Warsi ahead of the This Morning’s View segment.

But while awaiting their cues to begin, Tom appeared to be consulting his phone.

As Ben and Cat continued to chat, the camera’s point of view sharply cut back to them. However, a few moments later, the shot returned to the same wide position – and Tom still had his head down looking at his mobile.

And although the slip seemed to escape the notice of social media users, some viewers were not impressed with the line up discussing the headlines.

“No balance again as usual FFS!” one unhappy observer posted.

“Has Tom not had enough caffeine today, he’s being a right miserable [blank] #ThisMorning,” moaned another X user.

And a third wrote: “@thismorning please get rid of Tom Swarbrick and Sayeeda Warsi #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 10am.

