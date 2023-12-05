This Morning viewers were in for a shock today (Tuesday, December 5) after a caller revealed on live television that she was having an affair with a married man.

The shock revelation came during today’s Dear Deidre segment, which Rylan Clark and Emma Willis fronted.

“You’ve got a bit of a predicament, what’s happening?” Rylan asked the caller.

Deidre Sanders asked the caller some gruelling questions about her affair (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: The Dear Deidre segment raises eyebrows

The caller told the This Morning presenters: “I’m going to be home alone this Christmas because the man I love is already attached. So yes, I will be missing the man I love on Christmas,” she said.

Deidre Sanders then questioned the caller on whether she was having an affair with the man she loves. The caller then confessed that the man is in a partnership and has even got teenage children.

Deidre then said that she needs to see the “real issues” in her relationship with him.

She asked: “Do you see him secretly, is he kept away from your family and friends?”

“Yes, he’s a complete secret,” admitted the caller.

“So you’ve got a really important part of your life, which is all hidden away here, which you can’t share with anybody. And that is not a way to live your life. And also this man you say is the love of your life and you are supposed to be the love of his. He won’t acknowledge you,” she said.

Emma and Rylan seemed less than impressed (Credit: ITV)

Issue an ultimatum, caller told

She continued: “Presumably, he doesn’t want to hurt the kids’ feelings. It’s just not the way you’re supposed to be living. It’s awful. Maybe not before Christmas, but you need to confront him. I know it’s tough.

“He has to choose, either he’s with you and you’re going to be together as a proper couple. Or he’s going to stay with his family, give them the full whack, and stop having an affair with you. As long as he’s having an affair with you he’s not preparing his relationship with his partner.”

Fans react

Viewers weren’t too sympathetic to the caller’s story.

“I’m sorry. But is she not embarrassed to be calling into #ThisMorning complaining that the guy she’s having an affair with is spending it with his partner and kids? I hope she and the guy have a [bleep] 2024. Pure trash.”

“Rylan can’t hide his contempt. Brilliant,” a second commented.

A third added: “#ThisMorning if he really loved you he wouldn’t be letting you feel like this Best thing to do is call it a day, you may think you can’t find a man that wants you and only you but you can. He’s having his cake and eating it. Toss him to the curb.”

Rylan Clark looked disgusted after the caller’s confession (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve heard it all now, woman on #ThisMorning trying to get sympathy because the man she’s having an affair with wants to spend Christmas with his family. Selfish [bleep],” penned a fourth viewer.

“Hopefully, Santa delivers her a wake-up call #ThisMorning,” commented a fifth user. While another pointed out: “I don’t sympathise with people who have an affair. She knows he’s married and has children. If she didn’t know then fair enough. If he cheats on his wife, he’s more likely to cheat on you, once a cheat always a cheat #ThisMorning.”

“Emma’s face says it all [bleep] off! #ThisMorning,” another commented.

