This Morning viewers took to social media to hit out at Jeff Brazier during today’s show (Monday, October 6).

The TV star, 46, is currently doing a tour of the UK as part of the show’s competition segment. But the smiley star appeared to rub some disgruntled viewers up the wrong way!

Jeff hosted the competition segment today (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Brazier backlash after This Morning appearance

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Jeff reporting live from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

To celebrate the show’s competition segment, where viewers could win £500,000, Jeff will be travelling 500 miles, from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace via different forms of transport.

The first segment featuring Jeff saw him outside Balmoral Castle, explaining that he was “doing what I love”. He then revealed that he would be cycling from the castle to his next destination.

Later in the show, Jeff appeared once again, this time in Blairgowrie, Scotland, some 50 miles from Balmoral Castle.

Jeff travelled 50 miles to his next destination (Credit: ITV)

Jeff’s 500-mile journey

However, Jeff admitted that he hadn’t cycled all the way from Balmoral to Blairgowrie, as he wouldn’t have made it in time. However, clips were shown of Jeff cycling on roads, as he confessed he’d “had a little pedal”.

The star’s next mode of transport was a Vespa moped; however, viewers didn’t get to see him ride it, as he was on a busy road and couldn’t get the bike to move! Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley seemed uncomfortable watching Jeff on a Vespa without his helmet on, urging producers to “cut the stream”!

When Jeff next appeared, he was in Perthshire, Scotland, although he admitted he was meant to be in Perth. He said that he hadn’t got along with the Vespa and the Morris Minor they were going to use to travel to the next destination had been damaged after hitting a pothole.

Jeff then stuck his thumb out, hoping for a lift to the next location!

The final time viewers saw Jeff today, he was at Scone Castle in Perth, enjoying some scones.

Jeff was slammed after ‘cheating’ on his challenge (Credit: ITV)

‘Jeff’s a cheat!’

Jeff’s appearances on the show today ended with him in the broken-down Morris Minor, on the back of a trailer, being driven away from the castle.

In total, Jeff travelled 60 miles today, however, some viewers weren’t happy with how little travelling in various modes of transport the star seemed to be doing.

“Jeff’s a [bleep]ing cheat!” one viewer fumed.

“#ThisMorning back to Jeff, ‘well here we are in Manchester….’,” another joked.

“I’m expecting Jeff to be doing the next leg of this ‘pretendy’ road trip to Buckingham Palace on a space hopper,” a third wrote.

“Ha ha, something’s definitely going wrong behind the scenes. Feels like they’ve abandoned at least one competition update from Jeff,” another added.

