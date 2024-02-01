This Morning presenters: Sian Welby and Ben Shephard tipped to become the new Phillip and Holly

Following Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s departure from This Morning last year, it seems presenters Ben Shephard and Sian Welby could soon become their permanent replacements.

While most know Ben currently for presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the TV star has already said that he could consider the move.

Ben is a favourite to replace Phillip full-time (Credit: YouTube)

Ben said he would enjoy the ‘lie-in’

According to an inside source, it’s hoped Ben decides to present This Morning full-time.

“Although ITV bosses appreciate Dermot O’Leary as a seasoned presenter for Friday’s show, we’re told they hope to sign Ben Shephard to sit in the more coveted Monday-Thursday slot once occupied by the disgraced Schofield,” they alleged to the MailOnline.

Before Christmas, Ben admitted that the move sounded appealing as he would be able to have a “lie-in” during the week.

“What I can tell you is I’m doing some more – I’m gonna be doing some more but I’m just helping out really. So I’ve got some days coming up between now and Christmas. So I’m not exactly sure but I’m still very, very much part of the furniture,” he previously told the Mirror.

TV presenter Sian hosted This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters: Sian Welby favourite to join Ben

Last week, Sian Welby hosted This Morning for the first time alongside Dermot O’Leary. Despite having less experience on her show than her colleagues, she appeared to impress the big dogs.

“Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her. She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin [Frizell] and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly,” an inside source alleged to the MailOnline.

“Martin and Emma [Gormley] are both agreed that she has got what it takes to be a star,” they added. “Sian is seen to be by far better than some of the presenters who have hosted This Morning in recent months.”

ED! has contacted reps for Sian Welby for comment.

