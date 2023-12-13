Today’s This Morning presenters Andi Peters and Mollie King left viewers divided as they were paired up on screen for the first time.

Andi and Mollie were the latest pair to steer the ship after This Morning was left without any permanent hosts following Holly Willoughby‘s shock departure in October.

But not everyone was thrilled with the Andi and Mollie combo today (December 13) and soon viewers took to social media to vent.

Andi and Mollie were certainly enjoying themselves on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers blast new presenters

One said on X: “Just switched on, is this what it has come to with these two presenting?”

Another grumbled: “Andi Peters is very annoying, send him back to Lorraine.”

While a third said: “Personally I find Mollie very wooden and annoying, just like Rochelle [Humes].”

It’s not the first time Mollie has presented on This Morning. She stood in for Josie Gibson last year and fans were divided about her hosting skills then, too.

Meanwhile a number of other viewers felt there was something familiar about The Saturday’s star Mollie.

One mused: “I wonder if ITV hate Holly for quitting and this Holly clone is a [bleep] you to her.”

Another said: “This Morning replaced Holly with a doppelgänger, how original.”

While a third cruelly jibed: “Poundland Holly again.”

Some fans felt that Mollie looked a lot like former host Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Some praise for Andi and Mollie

However, not everyone was feeling negative. One viewer asked: “Can ITV keep Mollie on as a full-time presenter – she is giving the show energy.”

And another said: “Mollie is the best presenter out of all the revolving female ones to host the show so far. Paired up with Craig [Doyle], you’d have the perfect, permanent replacements to their predecessors.”

Andi also got some love on social media, with one viewer saying: “Forgot how good of a presenter Andi Peters is.”

