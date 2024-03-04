Martin Lewis on ‘hilarious’ claim he could ‘take over presenter role’ on This Morning

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis once branded some This Morning hosting rumours “hilarious”.

The 51-year-old, who is stepping in to guest host the daytime show on Monday, addressed the claims on Twitter in November.

Martin is hosting This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning

In a tweet for his 2.5 million followers to see at the time, Martin poured cold water on rumours he was in the running to host the show permanently.

“A few stories have appeared that I am bookies favourite to take over as presenter of This Morning. Hilarious! If anyone put money on that they’d lose it,” he wrote.

He continued: “A) I’ve rightly not been sounded out in any way at all. B) In any case I would and have rejected all daily presenting gigs, I’m already over full-time with MSE and my show, etc.

“C) Id be crap at it (the lighter side especially) and wouldn’t put me or you through it, there’s far better out there. So to the bookies… move on. Nowt to see here.”

Martin has presented GMB on occasion (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the star took to the replies, with some joking that he was in fact being lined up for a bigger role – that of Prime Minister, no less!

“Martin Lewis for Prime Minister, then..? We need SOMEONE who knows what they’re doing!” one fan tweeted.

“Maybe to the House of Lords and then you can be Chancellor,” another said.

“Can I put money on that it’s not you then?” a third asked.

Welcome @MartinSLewis! Can you believe it’s been 21 years since your first #ThisMorning job? It must be said, you haven’t aged a bit! pic.twitter.com/Nu9dbfP6t9 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 4, 2024

This Morning today

On Monday (March 4), Martin hosted This Morning alongside Josie Gibson. Opening the programme, Josie said: “A big warm welcome to my co-host today, Martin Lewis!”

As the studio clapped and cheered, Martin said: “Thank you very much. We’ve been in meetings all morning and I’ve just stood next to you and realised how tall you are! Why didn’t anyone give me heels?”

He later added: “This isn’t an audition, I don’t want the job. I’ve got a day job, I’ve just always wanted to do this so to the producers, thanks for having me and everyone watching I hope you enjoy today.”

