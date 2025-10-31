This Morning’s Halloween special hit by technical difficulties as complaints pour in

This Morning opened with brand-new titles today (October 31) to mark Halloween. But within seconds, the show was hit with technical difficulties that pulled it temporarily off-air.

It’s no surprise that the This Morning team went all out for Halloween, hoping to keep their viewers entertained. But their huge opening was thrown into a bit of chaos when it went off.

The show opened with a dance number to mark today’s ‘Alison in Wonderland’. And while it looked like a lot of prep had gone into it, things didn’t go too smoothly. And viewers weren’t too impressed.

A countdown replaced the dancing on the show (Credit: ITV)

Tech issues for This Morning’s Halloween special

The show opened in a completely new format. Instead of the usual This Morning titles, it had been taken over by ‘Alison in Wonderland’ – the show’s own special twist on Alice in Wonderland.

In the opening video, Alison was seen falling through a hole in the ground – mirroring the traditional fairy-tale story.

Then, we finally got a glimpse at the actual studio. And that had also been decorated completely to be Wonderland. There was a full production of dancers and guests.

But unfortunately for This Morning, the Halloween dance went abruptly off air. Instead of viewers being able to watch the rest of the performance, they were shown a countdown telling them it would be back soon.

Then, the screen was just stuck on the This Morning opening title card for a while…

However, when it eventually came back, we finally got to see hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. And keeping with the theme, Alison was dressed as Alice, and Dermot was the Mad Hatter.

The theme for today’s Halloween special was ‘Alison in Wonderland’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at the technical difficulties

While it was clear This Morning went all out for today’s Halloween show, their efforts weren’t enough for viewers, who weren’t too amused at the tech issues.

Taking to X, one viewer penned: “Haha. The intro for the Halloween special on This Morning broke down. Must have been a scary moment for them. The irony.”

“Who pulled the plug?” a second fan asked.

A third commented: “What an absolute mess,” while another added: “Someone tripped over the cable and unplugged it!”

“Oh what a balls up. Yes, the dancers we didn’t see perform lol,” another fan commented.

One penned: “All that effort and it went off – brilliant.”

Another fan was just completely shocked, adding: “What happened there?”

Thankfully the tech issues were sorted and the This Morning Halloween special has been smooth-sailing ever since.

