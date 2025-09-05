This Morning star Dermot O’Leary was left in a bit of pain thanks to co-star Alison Hammond during today’s show (Friday, September 5).

The hilarious incident left Alison Hammond in stitches. Poor Dermot!

Alison Hammond steps on Dermot O’Leary’s foot on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison and Dermot get into the Friday feeling.

As Chesney Hawkes’ The One and Only played, Alison and Dermot boogied around the set. However, things quickly took a turn as Alison accidentally stepped on her co-host’s foot.

“OW! Oh man!” Dermot yelled as Alison burst out laughing.

“Did I step on your foot?” Alison asked. “YES!” Dermot screamed.

‘That was unforgivable!’

Laughing, Alison apologised: “I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,” she said as Dermot asked her to show her the heels she was wearing.

“I’ve put on a bit of timber this summer. I’ve been eating a few patties in Jamaica. Bit of rice and peas – I’m so sorry. You alright, love? I do apologise,” Alison later said.

“That was unforgivable. Ooh. That heel. Urgh, that is a sharp wedge,” Dermot groaned.

Rylan Clark tipped to be axed from This Morning

In other This Morning news, Rylan Clark has been tipped to be axed from the show following remarks he made about small boats.

Last month, during a discussion about small boats, Rylan said: “I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’

“This is the narrative we are being fed. ‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.”

After over 500 Ofcom complaints were made, the bookmakers have tipped Rylan to be axed from his role.

He is currently at 4/6 to be sacked from the show.

“Rylan Clark has faced some strong backlash on social media following his comments last week on ‘This Morning’, with hundreds of complaints flooding into Ofcom and mounting pressure on ITV to respond,” Joe Lyons, a spokesperson for Pundit Arena said.

