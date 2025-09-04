Miriam Margolyes slammed by viewers over ‘vile’ behaviour on This Morning: ‘Can’t stand this woman’

Miriam Margolyes angered This Morning viewers today (Thursday, September 3) with her behaviour on the hit daytime show.

The 84 year old was on the show to discuss her new book and tour. However, as usual when Miriam is involved, things soon descended into chaos!

Miriam was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Miriam Margolyes’ antics upset This Morning viewers

Today’s edition of the show saw Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcome Miriam onto the famous sofa.

Things got off to a hilarious start, with Miriam clearly feeling peckish as she was seen tucking into a raw onion.

The star gushed over her experiences at the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as a recent trip to Blackpool, all whilst munching on her onion.

“I did a poo test this morning,” she then told Ben and Cat. However, she didn’t want to into details other than to tell people they “must have a poo test! It’s very important! It can save your life”.

She also said it had taken a bit longer than she’d wanted, and she’d put her sample in a “perfume bag to soften the blow”.

Miriam had plenty of funny stories today (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t mean to be crude’

Discussing her new book, Miriam said that she’d initially wanted a ruder title for it.

“I don’t mean to be crude. I think of myself as quite sophisticated. But out pop these things, you know, what can I do?” she said.

Miriam then went on to talk about how Arnold Schwarzenegger once passed wind in her face during the filming of the 1999 movie End of Days.

“It was vile!” she fumed. “I didn’t like it. If you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go, but don’t aim it at someone.”

She then went on to say how she’s passed wind “quietly” at Buckingham Palace in the past.

Miriam then went on to gush over the royal family, and spoke about an incident where she almost pulled the Queen to the floor after losing her balance during a handshake.

She also discussed her lodgers, who she explained help her get in and out of her bra in the morning and in the evening.

Fans slammed Miriam after her chat with Ben and Cat (Credit: ITV)

Viewers criticise Miriam

However, some viewers weren’t too impressed with Miriam’s crude stories and behaviour on today’s show.

“I can’t stand this woman. She’s just vile,” one viewer fumed. “Stop chomping on that onion, with your mouth open, and talking at the same time, you ill-mannered old bat,” another snapped.

“I didn’t put the TV on to see Miriam Margolyes talking with her mouth full about poo tests,” a third wrote.

“Oh, foxtrot off, Margolyes, you disgusting woman,” another tweeted. “‘I don’t mean to be crude…’ yes you do,” a fifth cynical viewer said.

However, there was, as always, plenty of love for Miriam today.

“Miriam Margolyes is so funny, love seeing her on,” one viewer said.

“Many people disagree, but I bloody love Miriam Margolyes, I could listen to her stories for days!” another wrote.

“Miriam is great. So far from the usual fakes who pretend to be perfect,” a third tweeted.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

