This Morning fans are left rather confused after Chris Evans appeared to pull out of his appearance on the ITV show.

The long-running programme returned to screens on Friday (August 22) with Rylan Clark and Sian Welby back at the helm. On the show, the pair checked in on Jake Quickenden who was at Chris Evans’ CarFest, chatting to Chris McCausland.

However, fans were left baffled after it appeared another celeb guest had pulled out.

Sian and Rylan chatted to Jake at CarFest (Credit: ITV)

Chris Evans fails to show up on This Morning

On This Morning today (August 22), Jake Quickenden chatted to Chris McCausland at the weekend-long event, CarFest, set up by DJ and presenter Chris Evans.

The festival, taking place at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire, will see several singers – including Rita Ora and Busted – perform. A slew of famous faces will also speak on the stage.

These include Chris McCausland, who appeared on This Morning to talk about the event.

Chris was by himself (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers left baffled

During the interview though, viewers were left stumped as it had previously been announced that Chris Evans was to appear alongside Chris McCausland on the show.

However, the Strictly star was by himself with no explanation given for Chris Evans’ absence.

Fans soon rushed over to X to share their confusion. One person wrote: “Interesting, something’s changed since yesterday’s promo. They said Chris Evans was coming on to talk cars with Chris McCausland today #thismorning.”

Chris Evans was due to appear with Chris McCausland (Credit: ITV)

Viewers say Chris ‘definitely pulled out’

The same user added: “Yep, Chris Evans has definitely pulled out of this, they said yesterday he was going to be on along with Chris McCausland #thismorning.”

A third chimed in: “That’s a shame – he loves it there. I remember him being interviewed on it last year, he gets so excited about it.”

Another also quipped: “Quickenden: ‘What brought you to CarFest?’ McCausland: ‘Chris Evans asked me to be here. Now he’s [bleep]ed off and left me to it.'”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

