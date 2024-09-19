A regular episode of This Morning took an unexpected turn today (September 19) when presenter Cat Deeley said a swear word on live television.

The 47-year-old presenter was attempting to channel her inner baker alongside her co-host Ben Shephard when the on-air blunder occurred.

Cat and Ben couldn’t hide their laughter (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Cat Deeley turns the air blue

In the spirit of celebrating September – the most popular birthday month – This Morning welcomed baking expert Juliet Sear to show viewers how to decorate the perfect birthday cake.

Juliet entrusted Cat and Ben with icing tubes and a tight two-minute deadline to add their finishing touches to the cakes.

However, the pressure seemed to mount quickly for Cat, who blurted out “s**t!” when things didn’t go as planned.

The moment has since been censored on ITVX. However, at the time, it prompted a response from co-host Ben.

“Sorry, what was that? What was that?” Ben questioned, trying his best to stifle his laughter.

“Ssshhh,” Cat urged in an attempt to downplay the situation. “Sugar!” she corrected herself.

Ben then addressed the audience. “Apologies for Cat Deeley.” The hosts were unable to contain their chuckles as they dissolved into laughter.

“Sorry about that!” Cat added as she returned to her task.

“Look what a mess I’ve made of it, that’s why,” she complained, showing the viewers her less-than-perfect cake-decorating skills.

“That’s the technical term. Apologies,” Ben continued, turning to his co-host shaking his head and muttering: “Cat Deeley.”

“Sorry about that,” Cat reiterated.

Cat and Ben were taking part in a segment on cake decorating (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Some fans took to social media to comment on Cat’s mishap.

“Oops. Cat Deeley #ThisMorning,” one fan wrote.

Another joked: “YES ultimate take a shot moment A swear word!!! #ThisMorning.”

Despite the hilarious blunder, others criticised the segment.

One viewer tweeted: “How to cut a cake, how to put stuff away. Not sure how we’d cope without these invaluable life hacks on #ThisMorning.”

A series of disgruntled comments followed, with one stating: “How to cut a cake? This show has got so much worse #ThisMorning.”

“So now we have people telling us how to cut cake properly,” another complained.

“Those are some stingy cake portions. #ThisMorning,” a fourth viewer noted.

