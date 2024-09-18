This Morning aired as usual at 10AM today, where Cat and Ben were joined by garden expert David Domoney, who surprised an unsuspecting viewer with a jaw-dropping surprise!

Consequently, the guest was left extremely emotional as David turned up at her door!

David Domoney surprised a This Morning viewer (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning today: Guest left sobbing moments into show

Cat and Ben told viewers that the 61-year-old gardening pro would be surprising a very fortunate This Morning viewer with a complete garden transformation today!

Ben explained: “We are starting today’s show with a very exciting surprise for one of our viewers because David Domoney is going to attempt another live front garden makeover in the show.”

Cat continued: “Previously David has pulled off some incredible transformations but can he do it again today? He is at a secret location today and he is ready to go with his team.”

The programme then cut to David on location where he exclaimed: “Morning. Yes! We are ready to get started on the transformation but it’s a big challenge as we have two hours to transform a garden,” reports The Mirror.

David continued: “As you know with a lot of transformations you wonder if people get them done on time. But this time, you get the chance to see it in real time.”

He went on to say: “Now the lady who is going to get the garden makeover is Rebecca.”

Evidently, an overwhelmed Rebecca was extremely surprised by the gift of a garden makeover from David – as she burst into tears!

Rebecca was left speechless, so David made sure to comfort her with a reassuring embrace – awww!

This Morning guest Rebecca was left overwhelmed by David’s offer! (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning today

David asked Rebecca: “We are going to be transforming your garden. Are you ok? I’ve heard you need a bit of cheering up because it’s been a bit hard the past few years.”

A tearful Rebecca replied: “Yes I was diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) two and a half years ago. Last year I fell down the stairs and I was in hospital for two months over Christmas, where I was diagnosed with short term memory loss and nerve damage.”

She added: “I keep thinking I’m 53 but I was 51 yesterday.”

David chimed in: “Aw, it was your birthday yesterday? What a lovely treat for you.”

An optimistic David then exclaimed: “Well it’s a lovely little spot. Our aim is to transform this and I heard that you have a love for Mama Mia. So, I’ll see what I can do.”

Congratulations Rebecca!

Read more: Holly Willoughby reunites with This Morning family at the NTAs in touching pic as fans beg her to return

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.