Holly Willoughby reunites with This Morning family at the NTAs in touching pic as fans beg her to return

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby reunited with the team at This Morning at this year’s NTAs and fans have been begging for her to return.

The 43-year-old presenter first began hosting ITV’s This Morning back in 2009 after replacing Fern Britton. She remained on the show until 2023 when she announced she had chosen to leave.

While Holly is no longer a part of the This Morning family, she has remained a fixture on ITV, presenting Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern.

Holly dazzled on the NTAs red carpet in a dress worth £30k (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby makes TV return at the NTAs

After laying low for several months, Holly returned to our screens on Wednesday night (September 11) to present an award at the NTAs in London.

The blonde beauty dazzled in a reported £30,000 gown with a thigh-high slit and was met with a warm response for her entrance.

“Amazing evening at the NTA’s – huge congratulations to all the winners,” she wrote on Instagram – which you can see here.

On the night, Holly was captured in a group shot with several ITV presenters, including This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle, and Rochelle Humes, which she shared on her Instagram page. Former Big Brother host Davina McCall also appeared in the pic, hugging Holly from behind.

Holly reunited with Alison and Dermot on the red carpet (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘You’re so missed Holly’

With so much love within the ITV camp, Holly’s followers expressed their desire for her to return to This Morning.

“This Morning isn’t the same without you,” one user wrote.

“You’re sooo missed Holly, your laughter and natural talent x,” another person shared.

Fans miss Holly on This Morning (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“You’re so missed Holly, look at how many awards This Morning won with you.. this time they don’t. It tells you everything, it’s just not the same without you!” a third remarked.

A fourth shared on X: “Holly should be back on #ThisMorning sofa as Presenter! That lady is MISSED!”

Someone else added: “So good to see Holly – she should come back to #thismorning tbh.”

Read more: NTAs 2024 viewers stunned over Holly Willoughby’s appearance as she’s met with cheers on stage

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.