This Morning co-host Alison Hammond couldn’t help but laugh during Charlotte Church’s sound bath performance on ITV today (November 22), and it’s caused quite a stir among viewers.

As usual, the internet is divided. Some say it’s the best thing they’ve seen all week. Others say she was being “disrespectful” by not holding in her reaction.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison recently got flak for their I’m A Celebrity-themed segment, featuring a Bushtucker-style trial. Some viewers took issue with the hosts and production crew using animals for entertainment.

This Morning host Alison Hammond gets the giggles during segment

On Friday’s show, Alison became giggly as Charlotte held a sound bath segment. While Dermot looked chilled out, Alison was seen trying her hardest not to laugh.

After Charlotte spotted her giggling, Alison apologised and admitted she was struggling. Viewers, however, were divided.

“Alison giggling through Charlotte Church’s sound bath warbling and Charlotte clocking her doing it is the best thing I’ve seen all week,” wrote one viewer on X.

They were far from alone in appreciating Alison’s light-hearted reaction to the morning’s events.

“I’m spiritual but Alison is cracking me up,” wrote another.

A third said: “Alison Hammond is all of us right now. All you can do is close your eyes and stifle a laugh.”

Another bade her “never change”.

Others were less unequivocal in their responses. One reckoned Dermot looked annoyed that Alison “didn’t take it seriously”, although as far as presenting challenges go, your co-presenter struggling to stifle a guffaw is unlikely to register too much.

Then there were those who weren’t on the fence at all, and regarded Alison’s behaviour as downright rude.

“That’s enough. My time is too valuable to waste it watching and listening to this nonsense. Alison needs to engage her brain.”

Harsh, or fair?

“Alison being disrespectful as usual,” wrote another viewer.

However, the lion’s share of audience members – at least, of those who aired their thoughts on X – seem to have enjoyed the whole segment.

“Alison laughing is sending me. I’d be the same, I can’t lie.”

Alison joined This Morning in 2002

Alison Hammond has been a fixture on our TV screens since the early 2000s.

She competed in the third series of Big Brother in 2002 and, while she didn’t last long, she clearly made an impression on programmers.

That year, she became a presenter and reporter on This Morning. She’s been a near-constant presence ever since, taking part in I’m A Celebrity… in 2010, Celebrity Coach Trip in 2012, Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, Celebrity Masterchef in the same year, and I Can See Your Voice in 2021-22.

She grew up in north Birmingham and made her Hollywood debut in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which came out in 2018.

Earlier this year, after Paul O’Grady passed away, she took over presenting For the Love of Dogs.

