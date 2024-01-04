The Traitors season 1 vs season 2 cast: Diane is the new Maddy, Paul is the new Wilf and Harry is the new Aaron

The Traitors returned last night (Wednesday, January 3) for season 2, with 22 new contestants ready to backstab and betray in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Whilst viewers seem to have instantly warmed to the new crop of contestants, they can’t help but compare them to the class of series one…

22 new contestants are hoping to win big (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors season 2 cast compared to the class of series one

There are 22 new cast members for us to love (or hate) in this series of The Traitors.

However, viewers have already begun drawing comparisons between contestants from this series, and the last.

One big comparison being made is between Diane and season one favourite, Maddy Smedley. Both are ultra-suspicious and quickly identified one of the Traitors’ early doors.

“Diane is Maddy 2.0,” one fan tweeted last night. “Not Diane accidentally happening upon ash. Maddy 2.0?” another wrote.

“Diane is this year’s Maddy,” a third said. “I hope Diane stays in a while she’s going to be this years Maddy, accusing people left right, and centre,” another said.

Fans reckon Paul will be like Wilf (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors season 2 star Paul is the new Wilf?

Other viewers have spotted similarities between this year’s Traitor Paul, and iconic Traitor Wilf from the first series.

“Paul is this year’s Wilf! Stop believing charismatic men!” one fan tweeted. “Paul is going to be the “backstabby” traitor, Wilf style, I’m calling it,” another said.

“Paul is going to be a more annoying version of Wilf I can already tell,” a third wrote. “I can tell Paul is the new Wilf – as in I hate him,” another tweeted.

Meanwhile, other viewers believe that Traitor Harry is giving off “Aaron energy”. This might well be a good thing, considering Aaron was one of the show’s winners last time around.

“Oooh good one! bc they will think harry is like Aaron. same archetype,” one fan tweeted when Harry was picked as a Traitor.

“Harry giving strong Aaron energy,” another wrote. “Harry gives wannabe Aaron vibes,” a third wrote.

A third then wrote: “Harry gives me major Aaron vibes from last season.”

Diane has been a hit with viewers (Credit: BBC)

Diane gets another comparison

Maddy isn’t the only star from series 1 that Diane had been compared to. She has also been touted as a new incarnation of iconic Welsh star Amanda.

“2022 gave us Amanda…2024 has blessed us with the instant icon that is Diane,” one fan tweeted. “Detective Diane and Welsh dragon Amanda.. mothers,” another wrote.

“Is Diane the Amanda of S2?” a third asked.

The Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, January 4) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

