The Traitors star Ross ‘clears up’ the ‘truth’ about how he and Netty really know each other

The Traitors contestant Ross has finally set the record straight on how he knows fellow player Netty, after their interaction on the show sparked plenty of confusion.

The BBC hit may only be a few episodes in, but it’s already dominating the conversation, with viewers poring over every detail. This year in particular, attention has turned to possible pre-show connections between contestants, and Ross found himself right at the centre of it.

In the opening episode, Ross and Netty admitted they had met before, instantly raising eyebrows in the castle. But with Netty quickly murdered by the traitors, questions only grew – and Ross has now decided to spell everything out.

Ross has cleared up the rumours (Credit: BBC)

Do Ross and Netty know each other away from The Traitors?

When they first came face-to-face, Ross and Netty explained they knew each other through a mutual friend in London.

However, after Netty’s exit, Ross revealed he had actually planned to pretend he didn’t know her at all. This decision that only fuelled suspicions he was hiding something more.

Now Ross has taken to social media to clear up the rumours once and for all.

Speaking on TikTok, he said he wanted to “clean this up” and be completely honest about their connection.

He explained: “So, let’s just clean this up and get this out of the way. Basically Netty and I know each other from a mutual friend called Dan. Dan is actually a photographer, I’ll send his Instagram up so you got it there.

“Basically, he used to go to Bradford basketball tournament, and that’s how they met. So, I have seen Netty a few times, went out and about in London.”

Ross went on to reveal that one of his friends had fancied Netty, which led to a bit more interaction between them.

“On a separate occasion, maybe like a year or so, a couple of times later – because I seen her out a few times – I’m out with another friend. I won’t bait him out on the internet.

“But he’s like ‘Oh, see that girl, I kind of like her’ and when I asked which one, he pointed at Netty.”

Ross said he approached Netty on his friend’s behalf, but ultimately nothing came of it.

Wrapping things up, he insisted there was nothing more to the story, adding: “That’s your lot. All of it. There’s nothing else. Voila!”

Ellie and Ross have sparked a frenzy (Credit: BBC)

Does Ross know Ellie?

While Ross has been quick to clarify his past with Netty, he’s stayed quiet on another connection that’s caught viewers’ attention – his apparent link to Ellie.

Fans were quick to spot that the pair had posted very similar holiday snaps on Instagram, prompting speculation they may have travelled together.

Things ramped up further when an old group photo resurfaced, believed to have been taken in 2024 during a team outing for Damo’s Personal Trainers.

In the image, Ross appears to have his arm around Ellie’s waist. Yet so far, neither has publicly addressed whether they knew each other before entering the castle.

With secrets and suspicions already swirling, viewers will no doubt be watching closely to see whether any more connections come to light.

