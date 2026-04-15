‘I feel her pain’: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins showered with support as she breaks down in tears

Gemma Collins has left fans emotional after breaking down in tears on I’m A Celebrity South Africa — with viewers rushing to support her as she admitted she’s struggling in camp.

The reality favourite has been winning over audiences on the ITV spin-off, alongside campmates including Harry Redknapp, Sinitta and Ashley Roberts.

But in scenes set to air on Wednesday (April 15), things take a more emotional turn for the star.

Gemma is taking part in the spin-off show (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins breaks down on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

In a preview clip, Gemma is seen sitting on a log as she becomes overwhelmed, breaking down in tears while speaking to Adam Thomas.

“I don’t think I can take it,” she admits, visibly upset, as Adam quickly rushes over to comfort her with a hug.

“I just feel a bit ill,” Gemma continues, before adding: “I’ve just got to let it all out.”

Later, speaking in the Bush Telegraph, she reflects on the moment, saying: “It’s been a difficult day and I don’t know why. And obviously, I’ve got close with Adam, so I just had to break down and let it all out.”

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Gemma Collins ‘not used to this’

After her emotional release, Gemma reassures Adam she’s feeling better mentally — but admits the jungle lifestyle is taking its toll.

“I’m alright, I feel good in myself mentally. I really do. It’s just tough,” she says.

Opening up further, Gemma explains she’s missing her usual comforts, adding: “I can’t wash properly. I can’t have anything nice. I’ve got to wash up every five minutes.”

Despite the tears, the mood soon lifts as the pair share a laugh, with Gemma joking: “I’m not used to this. I’m just so not used to this.”

Gemma broke down (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to support Gemma

Following the emotional scenes, fans were quick to rally around Gemma, flooding social media with messages of encouragement.

One person said: “Go on Gem! You can do this.”

Someone else added: “Gemma Collins is playing a blinder, fair play to her for facing her fears, staying put and managing to giggle through it all! Just goes to show you what genuine support can do for someone, we need to look out for each other!”

A third chimed in: “Love these two! Adam is so sweet with Gemma.” Someone else wrote: “Love Gemma and feel her pain, I hate washing up too.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers left confused as Ant and Dec deliver elimination news during pre-recorded series



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