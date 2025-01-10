Fans of The Traitors believe Minah is playing the game so incredibly well.

The 29-year-old call centre manager from Liverpool was chosen to be one of three Traitors by host Claudia Winkleman in this series during the first episode. As she continues to breeze through the game, she remains one of the few contestants to not have been questioned.

Minah was chosen to be a Traitor in the first episode (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans believe Minah ‘deserves an Oscar’

During Friday night’s (January 10) episode, Linda, another Traitor, found herself in the firing line at the round table. However, in order to protect her, Minah deflected from Linda and made the group focus on Dan.

As a result, Dan was targeted and ended up receiving the most votes to be eliminated from the game. Revealing to the group that he was a Faithful, the remaining Faithfuls were one member down again.

Viewers, however, were impressed with Minah’s deflecting skills and believe she is playing a blinder.

“Minah can act. It’s quite terrifying,” one user wrote on X.

“I’ll say this every single night, Minah is too good at this game, the heat is off Linda,” another person shared.

“Oh Minah deflecting from Linda to Dan is a MASTERCLASS in Traitorism,” a third remarked.

“Give Minah an Oscar! I want her to make it all the way,” a fourth viewer insisted.

“Minah deserves the win so much, i hope she gets it,” a fifth person said.

“Give Minah an BAFTA, an Oscar an Emmy all the awards tbh,” a sixth user shared.

Viewers are impressed with Minah’s game plan (Credit: BBC)

Minah’s plan to ‘get to the money’

In her interview with the BBC ahead of the series launch, Minah stated that she had a similar personality to series two winner Harry.

“In this game I will cheer everyone on in the Missions to get them done and to get the money. Secretly you’re thinking, I need this lot to work hard to earn my money that I’m going to take at the end!” she said.

When asked how far she is willing to go to win the game, Minah revealed: “I’m naturally very competitive and because I always want to win, I’d do anything. But I also like to be honest with people and I think I’d struggle betraying people I’d become close to. I think in the back of my mind though I’d think I’m doing this for my family and that trumps any of the friendships I might possibly make.”

