The Traitors’ Matthew ‘Matty’ Hyndman risks breaking the internet with his shirtless headstand

Traitors contestant Matthew ‘Matty’ Hyndman has finally burst out of the background of the BBC show and straight into the spotlight.

And while his bold gameplay grabbed attention in the most recent episode, it is an unexpected headstand that threatened to break the internet.

Known to some as Matthew, the content creator has spent much of The Traitors quietly observing from the edges.

That all changed last week when he suddenly found himself centre stage.

In tense scenes, Matty was allowed into a confession booth to speak privately with Traitors Rachel and Stephen.

Matthew Hyndman has sparked memes for his headstand – not for his ruthless demand (Credit: BBC)

He may not know their true identities, but Matty made it very clear what he wants from them.

The 35-year-old laid his cards on the table with a daring proposal: Murder fellow Faithful Jessie Stride next and welcome him into the Traitor ranks.

The episode ended on a brutal cliffhanger, leaving viewers glued to their sofas.

Will Rachel and Stephen take him up on the offer? Or will they shut him down?

Matty’s shock move was not the only thing getting people talking, though.

In a moment so quick you could miss it, he was shown casually performing a headstand in the castle. Shirtless.

As expected, social media ran with it. Within minutes, Matty had inspired a flood of memes that may well outlive his time on the show.

Here are some of the best reactions so far:

1. Skills for life

Still couldn’t pick Matt out of a lineup but at least I know he can stand on his head wearing boxers #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/RzJpEPNaAS — Jasmine Valentine (@thejasvalentine) January 9, 2026

2. Every series needs one

3. Game, set and match

Matthew preparing to turn the game on its head #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/KRsaoNW9Ns — Izzy (@izzynetball) January 9, 2026

4. How it started Vs how it ended

Matthew started off the episode as an icon and then ended the episode as.. an icon #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/0wgY8GxK9k — Alex (@alexr_241) January 9, 2026

5. Until next time

A headstand and the long cliffhanger, congratulations Matthew! #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/nVbBbGfghF — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 9, 2026

The Traitors returns on Wednesday night after what feels like an agonising pause in the action.

Viewers will finally learn how Rachel and Stephen respond to Matty’s ruthless pitch. And the possibilities are deliciously cruel.

They could refuse him outright, keeping Jessie safe and Matty firmly outside the Traitor circle.

They could accept his terms, recruit him and send Jessie packing.

Or they could deny him Traitor status and still murder Jessie anyway.

Just imagining it is enough to raise the pulse!

Read more: The Traitors: Jessie Stride’s singing voice revealed after X Factor audition comes to light

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.