The Traitors: Here’s how to stream the show’s ‘incredible’ soundtrack

The Traitors is back on our screens for series 2 – and its soundtrack has got plenty of fans talking!

The BAFTA-winning reality series made its return this month with a brand-new cast. TV favourite Claudia Winkleman is back at the helm for the ultimate game of deception, backstabbing and trust.

Like its smash-hit first series, the new series has seen 22 members of the public compete for a £120,000 prize. And already there has been a a ton of drama!

But along with its jaw-dropping scenes that unfold, fans are also obsessed with iconic tunes that accompany them. And it turns out you can stream the soundtrack.

Who composed The Traitors 2 soundtrack?

The iconic music was composed by Sam Watts. And it’s no surprise it’s top-tier dramatic music, as Sam has previously worked on the likes of Planet Earth, Wizards vs Aliens and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Fans of The Traitors can even stream the full album on Spotify here.

As well as the dramatic and ambient music, the show also features songs by other artists. Whether it’s a bit of Massive Attack or a reworking of Gangsta’s Paradise, the songs definitely help amp up the tension.

Episode 1

Darkside – Neoni

Losing My Religion – BellSaint

Who Can It Be Now – Royal Deluxe

Me And The Devil – Soap&Skin

The Strong Survive – 7kingZ

Insomnia – 2WEI

Angel – Massive Attack

Gangsta’s Paradise – 2WEI

The Traitors 2: Episode 2

Darkness Inside – Astyria

[I Just] Died In Your Arms – Hidden Citizens

Sour Times – Portishead

Boadicea – Enya

Keep On Fighting – Tribal Blood

Walking On The Moon – Ruelle

Rise Up – 2WEI & Edda Hayes

Episode 3

The One To Survive (feat Josh Bruce Williams) – Hidden Citizens

Monster – Ely Eira

O Fortuna – Hidden Citizens

Tainted Love – Holy Wars & NOCTURN

Blindside – 2WEI & Edda Hayes

Episode 4

Final Hour (feat Ruelle) – Unsecret

In The House, In A Heartbeat – John Murphy

Never Tear Us Apart – Dia Frampton

Wanted Dead Or Alive – Empara Mi & Dreamchild

Whose Side Are You On (feat Ruelle) – Tommee Profitt

The Traitors 2 fans ‘loving’ the soundtrack

It comes after a lot of viewers were applauding the soundtrack on this year’s Traitors series. One person tweeted this week: “The soundtrack is always perfect on this show.”

Another wrote on X – formerly known as Twitter: “The soundtrack on this series of The Traitors is incredible.”

A third quipped: “The main thing I’m taking away from watching @TheTraitorsUK for the first time is that if you’ve ever released a ‘dark’ cover of a pop song (ideally from the 80s), you’re pretty much guaranteed to be on the soundtrack.”

“The soundtrack alone is a reason to watch,” said another. “No but seriously, where can I listen to the soundtrack?!” asked another.

As of yet, no one appears to have compiled a full Spotify playlist for the series, but here’s hoping they do by the finale!

