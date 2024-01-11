The Traitors star Ash ‘gobsmacked’ as Claudia Winkleman knew their names when they first met

The Traitors star Ash has opened up about Claudia Winkleman on the show following her recent exit.

Poor Ash was banished during Wednesday night’s episode (January 10) after her fellow Traitors turned against her.

Ash appeared on This Morning on Thursday (January 11) alongside fellow banished player Sonja – who was a Faithful.

Ash gushed over The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman (Credit: ITV)

The Traitors star Ash on Claudia Winkleman

Speaking to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, Ash gave her opinion on the show’s host Claudia. She admitted she was “gobsmacked” by Claudia’s behaviour when they first met.

She explained: “I was gobsmacked that she knew our names! You haven’t even met us yet.”

Josie then gushed that Claudia is “perfect” for the hosting role to which Sonja and Ash agreed.

During the interview, Ash also discussed last night’s episode which saw her thrown under the bus by her fellow Traitors Paul, Harry and Miles.

Ash said Claudia knew all the players’ names when they first met (Credit: ITV/BBC)

The Traitors banishment

During the banishment on Wednesday night, Harry shockingly called out Ash and accused her of being a Traitor – which of course he knew was true.

Ash looked shocked as Paul also turned against her. As the players chose who to banish, Paul, Miles and Harry all went with the majority and Ash was sent home.

Speaking about the moment on This Morning, Ash said: “Was I too trusting of my fellow Traitors? But, you know, we’re Traitors! Traitors got to trait right? That’s our job!”

Sonja and Ash have been banished from The Traitors (Credit: ITV)

She went on to speak about how she played the game in the castle.

Ash said: “Had I just been myself a little bit more. I like to joke around, I like to have fun. But I had to be quite serious so I think maybe that was my downfall.”

The Traitors continues tonight (January 11) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

