The Traitors final: Jaz has ‘something up his sleeve,’ former winner Meryl claims

The Traitors final airs tonight (Friday, January 26), but who is going to walk away with all that money?

A former star of the show reckons they know – and they’ve warned that there may be some more twists to come…

Meanwhile, bookies have predicted who will win tonight.

Could Jaz stop the traitors? (Credit: BBC)

Who will emerge victorious from The Traitors final?

Speaking to Sky Vegas, Meryl Williams, who won The Traitors series one alongside Hannah and Aaron, reckons Jaz has something “up his sleeve”.

Jaz was suspcious of Paul all the way through until his banishment. He’s now set his sights on Harry – and admitted last night that he doesn’t trust the 22-year-old “at all”.

“I think he knows it’s Harry and he’s holding his breath right now because I think Andrew’s gonna turn on Harry and Harry’s going to start turning on Andrew,” Meryl said.

“Andrew is going to speak with Jaz and Jaz is going to try and convince them about Harry. And then Andrew will listen and the only person they’re going to have to convince is Mollie obviously, because I think she is too blinded by Harry, if she has no idea.

“I just think Jaz has something up his sleeve and wants to say something, even though he’s been very quiet in the past few round tables.”

The Scot won last time (Credit: BBC)

Meryl thinks Jaz could decide the game

Meryl continued: “I think he’s also seen Zack being murdered after he was open and spoke out so won’t do that now. But now it’s the final everything will go to boiling point. I would love Jaz to be on the winning team.

However, Meryl admitted that she thinks the traitors will win. “I think [the Traitors will win] and I’m really hoping for plural Traitors.

“It’s interesting because, in the Australian version a Traitor won, and the same in the American version, the UK is the only series to have Faithful’s win so far. So, I think maybe this is the year of the Traitors, and the odds right now going into the final makes it more likely a Traitor will win.”

According to MegaDice, Harry is placed at 2/1 odds on winning alone. Odds on Andrew winning alone are at 3/1.

Meryl wants to come back (Credit: BBC)

Who could win The Traitors?

A MegaDice spokesperson said: “Harry is the 2/1 favourite to win the Traitors in tonight’s final. He’s played a very good game in being on everyone’s side and made sure there is nothing tied to him. Harry has it firmly in his mind that this is a game and not about being liked.

“Andrew stands at 3/1 to win alone, without Harry. Andrew is in a very good position as a Traitor, and he could have the chance to throw Harry, Mollie, Jaz and Evie under the bus to win.

“Harry and Andrew are at 6/1 to win together. It could be that they decide to have each other’s backs after taking down the Faithfuls one by one. They’ve made a good team so far, but it depends on what their tactics are on the night.

“Mollie, Jaz and Evie follow at 11/4 to win the game and take the Traitors down. Mollie and Jaz are at 12/1. Jaz is a very clever player and he’s keeping his thoughts to himself.

“A lot of people are expecting him to reveal Harry as a Traitor, while Evie is observing quietly – and this could surprise everyone. Mollie will always be on Harry’s side, so it will be interesting to see who will be left at the end. Mollie and Evie follow behind at 25/1, and Jaz and Evie remain last at 50/1.”

Meryl wants an All-Stars version

Elsewhere, Meryl admitted that she’d take part in an All-Stars version of the show.

“You can tell they’ve definitely amped up the budget for this season, you can tell by the missions,” she said.

“I’m manifesting an All Stars [with past contestants] because I want to go back,” she then confessed.

“Maybe after three or four series, they could bring the winners back and have one big game. A lot of people say they would never do it again but I would love to go back to play it a different way or maybe as a Traitor.”

The Traitors final airs tonight (Friday, January 26) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.